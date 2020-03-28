Today’s award winner for “new measures” theatre is …

The Premier who proudly legalised “assisted” geriatric homicide in Victoria, Daniel Andrews.
Victoria Police to issue fines for breaking coronavirus social distancing rules.
Mr Andrews clarified that a “walk at the beach is okay” but said people should not be spending the day at the beach.
“This is no ordinary autumn day,” he said.
Ordinary, no. That much is true. The two policemen below – having been God knows where in the line of duty – are a bigger infection risk to this couple than the sun, sand and the fresh air. Politicians have become obsessed with beaches only because 1) dobbo journalists make a fuss of the relatively small crowds enjoying them and ‘officials’ feel they have to Do Something; and 2) beaches symbolise freedom in Australia like nowhere else in the world; closing them boosts the gauleiters’ sense of cultural dominance.
Meanwhile in Labor-run Queensland, 3 million people are required to attend filthy polling stations today in the state’s local council elections. The electoral commissioner has advised voters to bring their own pencils.
Reposted from Friday O/T
[Thursday] there was someone knocking door to door in our street spruiking a CFMEUistan government program for “free” (i.e. taxpayer funded) LED lightbulbs in place of old ones.
[Friday] there was an electrician going into houses, door to door along the street, to install them.
Two people each having contact with every resident along a street, one straight after the other, just to change lightbulbs that aren’t broken.
But as we know, it’s vital that non-essential contact between people must cease, and the CFMEUistan government will impose whatever restrictions are necessary to enforce that.
Lucky we’ve got that Platonic archetype of competence, the Hunchback of Spring Street, in charge.
And now we’ve got the police making contact with people to force them back indoors?
Totally agree CL this is both nuts and very hypocritical, those plods threatening a couple on the beach should be ashamed. In this situation – couple of people on a beach – fines amount to armed robbery.
Does anyone here know what the end game is? With 0.015% of the AU population infected and the hospitals already squirming apparently how many months till we reach the 70% mark we’ve been told necessary for community suppression… 12 to 18 months? Or instead as it is currently so low is the plan instead to rapidly eliminate? In which case a more serious approach would be needed immediately.
Response seems neither here nor there but it’s open ended and messing with so many lives.
Well, obviously, Tim. Where would we be if we couldn’t trust our political and law enforcement betters to do the right thing?
Still Sneakers McGowan in WA.
Closing down gunshots in the Wild West.And no beer.
It matters not if it makes sense or not. The only thing to be understood here is that the Hunchback is in charge. The Hunchback makes the rules. The Hunchback decides. When the Hunchback says, “If people don’t do what I say, people will die”, I’m beginning to think that it means that violators will eventually be bumped off by the Hunchback’s ever more draconian demands/laws.
PS In pre-c-19 days, there are beaches where if one/both of those walkers were smoking – even given that there’s no-one around them for hundreds of metres , they would be fined. Caliphornia banned smoking on its entire 300+ mile coastline.
PPSS The only possible problem is sitting in the background of that pic.
Of course it’s ridiculous.
That’s because it’s not about spreading coronavirus.
It’s about getting people out of the way while arrests go down.