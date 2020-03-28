Today’s award winner for “new measures” theatre is …

The Premier who proudly legalised “assisted” geriatric homicide in Victoria, Daniel Andrews.

Victoria Police to issue fines for breaking coronavirus social distancing rules.

Mr Andrews clarified that a “walk at the beach is okay” but said people should not be spending the day at the beach. “This is no ordinary autumn day,” he said.



Ordinary, no. That much is true. The two policemen below – having been God knows where in the line of duty – are a bigger infection risk to this couple than the sun, sand and the fresh air. Politicians have become obsessed with beaches only because 1) dobbo journalists make a fuss of the relatively small crowds enjoying them and ‘officials’ feel they have to Do Something; and 2) beaches symbolise freedom in Australia like nowhere else in the world; closing them boosts the gauleiters’ sense of cultural dominance.

Meanwhile in Labor-run Queensland, 3 million people are required to attend filthy polling stations today in the state’s local council elections. The electoral commissioner has advised voters to bring their own pencils.

