After Covid-19. The Renewable Energy virus

We are infected with the RE virus already but the symptoms up to date have been relatively mild unless you regard doubling power prices as a serious matter, and blackouts in places that don’t really matter like South Australia and a few districts in Victoria.

But the prognosis is not good, considering that all the states and the ALP are determined to increase the dose. I will not dwell on this today but we had better spend some time looking ahead because the last thing we need to recover from the economic wreckage is a pandemic of over-priced and unreliable electric power.