After Covid-19. The Renewable Energy virus

Posted on 12:28 pm, March 29, 2020 by Rafe Champion

We are infected with the RE virus already but the symptoms up to date have been relatively mild unless you regard doubling power prices as a serious matter, and blackouts in places that don’t really matter like South Australia and a few districts in Victoria.

But the prognosis is not good, considering that all the states and the ALP are determined to increase the dose. I will not dwell on this today but we had better spend some time looking ahead because the last thing we need to recover from the economic wreckage is a pandemic of over-priced and unreliable electric power.

