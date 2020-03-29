Even more dangerous than sand and seagulls

Speaking of “really crap,” Victoria’s Chief Health Officer, Brett Sutton – the man who rounded on Victorians for not pretending to be in danger from coronavirus on beaches – started the year with urgent plans:
Together, these plans will form an integrated climate change strategy, recognising that action in both these domains is urgently needed to protect the health and wellbeing of Victorians from the climate crisis…
Climate change represents an existential threat to human health. The health sector, as a key support to human health and wellbeing, as well as a significant contributor to Australia’s emissions, has a key role to play in addressing this threat.
Now, we all know claims of an urgent “existential threat” to humanity posed by the climate are totally untrue. If they were true, why didn’t Professor Sutton call for the economy to be “shut down” sooner? But hey, there they are – “peer-reviewed.” This may indicate that public health officials – important people, to be sure, and capable of praiseworthy work – needn’t always be taken seriously. (HT: areff).
Here we go.