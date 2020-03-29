In praise of simple old-fashioned soap

Andrew Bolt has a piece that explains in great detail what a lot of people have been saying, soap is the way to go for safe hands.
Forget all those sanitisers. The humble bar of soap, plus hot water, is the potent weapon against the coronavirus. I didn’t realise how good soap was until I read about its molecular structure – and its wicked tail that cracks through the virus’s fat layers that protects the poison inside. Read this and you’ll never take soap for granted again.
Far more than you wanted to know, but enjoy the pictures!
Repeating a message that I put in a comment on the Cat Family thread, I am available to do shopping and light duties for any Cat, or indeed anyone else, in the vicinity of Lower Neutral Bay who is isolated for any reason without friends or relatives nearby. You don’t need to get someone to drive across the width of Sydney to change a light globe or buy some groceries.
I could not remember if I had soap last year, so I bought extra soap before WHO Wuhan virus was announced. Memory lapses come in handy sometimes.
Mmmmmm i will throw away my sanitizer when i have a sink and running water and a towel in my car
That’s very kind of you Rafe.
Excellent idea Rafe.
I ditto this offer for anyone in the NW Sydney area – I can probably cover area bounded by North Ryde, Hornsby, Cherrybrook, West PH.
Sinc can fwd my email.
I’ve always preferred soap to those detergent ‘body washes’ and have been sad to see soap relegated to a smaller and smaller part of the supermarket shelving while the body washes have surged ahead. Soap is great stuff, with a long tradition behind it. I hope the current emphasis on soap makes it surge back into use to reclaim its rightful place in the history of cleanliness and luxurious bathing.
Yup. Those hand basins conveniently placed in the supermarket carpark have never been so useful as they are right now.
As a beneficiary already of one Cat’s thoughtful delivery service when he happened to be in the local area and phoned to enquire as to our needs, I commend you too Rafe for your concern for those around you. In enforced quarantine at home, we had run out of fresh milk and tonic water, our Woolies delivery not due till Monday, and we didn’t want to drag our kids over for such small needs, but the Lone Cat Express came swiftly to the rescue en passant. Perhaps we can reciprocate to others when our freedom is restored in ten days now or so. Any Eastern Suburbs Cats can get my email from Sinc for this.
My local Coles was out of soap last week except a last 1 or 2 bars of fancy stuff of $6 each. No toilet paper or other essentials. When will this hoarding ever stop.
Try telling that to the Poms.
Sunlight Soap,500 grm about 4 bucks in the LAUNDRY aisle……. Best soap ever made
Good on you, Rafe.
Another thing that strangely remains totally off the radar, which had been known & talked about since then is the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918, 1919 & 1920, is simple bicarbonate of soda taken internally.
There are a multitude of testimonials on record from back then which are readily accessible to any curious person who is able use a search engine.
Any time I’ve start to sniffle these last few weeks, bicarb has stopped it dead in its tracks.
Apparently this & similar respiratory viruses just can’t tolerate the PH spike that bicarb induces in the body.
Plus bicarb calms down the over reaction of the nervous system & immune system.
So none of what is going on makes any sense to any curious person.
Like keeping people off sunlit beaches much less stop people going in seawater, two of the most benefically things you go do healthwise, is just so bizarre.
It does point out that we are no smarter & just as easily manipulated as the Germans in the 1930s or the Russians in the 1920s & 1930s or the Chinese during the Cultural Revolution.
Not a fan of using the label of conspiracy theorist as since 1967, it is used to stop any critical thinking & curious questions, but the claims of this current epidemic seem to be the ultimate conspiracy theory, almost like a dry run, a world wide psyops or a serious rehearsal & trawling for data prepping something much bigger still to come.
And we all breathed a sigh of relief last year when we thought we had dodged Blessed Greta & that economy killing Shorten Green New Deal last year which was going to save our world by destroying it economically.