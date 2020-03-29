In praise of simple old-fashioned soap

Andrew Bolt has a piece that explains in great detail what a lot of people have been saying, soap is the way to go for safe hands.

Forget all those sanitisers. The humble bar of soap, plus hot water, is the potent weapon against the coronavirus. I didn’t realise how good soap was until I read about its molecular structure – and its wicked tail that cracks through the virus’s fat layers that protects the poison inside. Read this and you’ll never take soap for granted again.

Far more than you wanted to know, but enjoy the pictures!

Repeating a message that I put in a comment on the Cat Family thread, I am available to do shopping and light duties for any Cat, or indeed anyone else, in the vicinity of Lower Neutral Bay who is isolated for any reason without friends or relatives nearby. You don’t need to get someone to drive across the width of Sydney to change a light globe or buy some groceries.