Shut them down, fire them all

It’s the talk of the Canberra press gallery: an alleged cranky phone between a staffer in Scott Morrison’s office and ABC news and current affairs supremo Gaven Morris on March 19. The alleged subject? Dr Norman Swan.
But Morris is adamant that no hostility has been expressed by “any government source” to him “at any level” about the ABC’s COVID-19 coverage.
It has been claimed that the government was worried about inconsistency in the messaging of Swan, the face of the ABC’s coronavirus coverage, and that of Australia’s chief medical officer, Brendan Murphy.
Whispers around Canberra suggest the PM’s office was concerned that Swan’s messaging was at odds with Murphy’s in some instances, particularly in the early escalation of the crisis.
Scott Morrison has always struck me as being made of sterner stuff than most politicians. If ordinary Australians are being asked to make extraordinary and, quite frankly, astonishing sacrifices can we really afford to keep the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on a business as usual basis?
Surely all non essential public servants have been stood down without pay by now? It’s happened to many thousands of private business employees everywhere. If not why not? No working from home just stand them down. Why should gov employees be exempt from the pain their masters are inflicting on the nation?
Too Easy.
The funding of the ABC is particularly disgusting at a time like this. Four let go this week, everyone else on half hours, all decent hard working people. And the pigs at the ABC? Did they even look up from their trough for a second? Fuck them all!
Well said.
Allow them to continue TV News 24, News Radio and ABC4Kids. That should give adequate coverage of the King Flu, and give house bound families some comfort.
Defund the rest to help pay the costs of the panic which Their ABC has helped to foment.