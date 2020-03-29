The question on everyone’s lips: “Where do we do?”

Posted on 1:57 pm, March 29, 2020 by currencylad

 
Before he went into lockdown at his Wilmington, Delaware home, the former V-P did some panic-buying.

2 Responses to The question on everyone’s lips: “Where do we do?”

  1. Roger W
    #3382536, posted on March 29, 2020 at 2:08 pm

    Is Joe simply into a whole new level of zen, asking questions way beyond the simplistic issue of one hand clapping?

  2. HP
    #3382584, posted on March 29, 2020 at 2:32 pm

    Joe Biden is not up to this. This is going to get worse as the pressure on this man builds. It will be painfully clear that the people behind Joe Biden are shamelessly trying to help themselves to money and power, by taking advantage of this man in a very public and cruel way.

