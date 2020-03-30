A rousing editorial in The Spectator

Posted on 1:06 pm, March 30, 2020 by Rafe Champion

Defy the lockdown, walk over hot coals, swim foaming torrents, climb mountains to get it.

Someone get around the fence and post it in full.

What needs to be done as we emerge from the current crisis.

Will post a summary after I cook lunch (my duty for the day). First things first!

 

This entry was posted in Australian Story, Cultural Issues, Economics and economy, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to A rousing editorial in The Spectator

  1. Some History
    #3384262, posted on March 30, 2020 at 1:21 pm

    Defy the lockdown, walk over hot coals, swim foaming torrents, climb mountains to get it…

    Ain’t no mountain high enough, ain’t no valley low enough, ain’t no river wide enough…

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_pmKPWLBrE
    .

  2. Elderly White Man From Skipton
    #3384302, posted on March 30, 2020 at 1:39 pm

    Something to reflect on while considering an attempt to promote transmission of a disease with no known vaccine.
    https://www.imperial.ac.uk/media/imperial-college/medicine/sph/ide/gida-fellowships/Imperial-College-COVID19-NPI-modelling-16-03-2020.pdf

  3. Pyrmonter
    #3384306, posted on March 30, 2020 at 1:40 pm

    Is this a libertarian page or one for anarchists?

    Many of the laws we’re seeing are onerous, some absurd, and some rotten. But is mass disobedience the answer?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.