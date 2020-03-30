Being seen and also herd

At Quadrant Online, in its Essential Reading column, there is an article of mine: “Herd immunity to common sense”. Obviously it’s about the left. In it I point out that like in the book, John Wyndam’s Midwich Cuckoos, and the movie made from it, The Village of the Damned, there is an obtuseness to outside thought that walls off the left from actual discussion of alternative points of view to their inane perspectives, which seems to spread almost instantaneously amongst them. This is the plot line of the film without any spoilers so that you can see how close the similarities are but without giving anything away that might ruin the story if you end up reading the book or watching the film.

The inhabitants of the British village of Midwich suddenly fall unconscious, as does anyone entering the village. Two months later, all women and girls of child-bearing age in the affected area are discovered to be pregnant. All the women give birth on the same day. Their children have a powerful telepathic bond with one another. They can communicate with each other over great distances, and as one learns something, so do the others. At age three, the children dress impeccably, always walk as a group, speak in an adult manner, and behave maturely, but show no conscience or love, and demonstrate a coldness to others, causing the villagers to fear and be repulsed by them. The children begin to exhibit the power to read minds and to force people to do things against their will. Zellaby, whose “son” David is one of the children, is eager to work with them. Zellaby compares the children’s resistance to reasoning with a brick wall and uses this motif as self-protection against their mind reading after the children’s inhuman nature becomes clear to him.

It’s a herd instinct that works all too well with the authoritarian mind.