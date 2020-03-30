Know-All’s Ark

It was obliging of the Commonwealth’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Brendan Murphy, to only conjointly announce his no-more-than-two coronavirus plan 24 hours after a state Labor government sought to ruthlessly maximise the enforced absence and telephonic/online confusion of the LNP’s core constituency by dragging Queensland’s entire adult population to an election. “Gathering” with more than one other person is today allegedly reckless but on Saturday – writ extremely large – it was a civic duty and apparently irrelevant to either Scott Morrison or the CMO. It isn’t just me who finds this exceedingly odd and even suspicious. It’s what most Queenslanders are saying. At this point, I don’t want to hear the usual palaver about Federal and State powers. The “National Cabinet” is now a bully pulpit and it was well within the Prime Minister’s newly assumed – possibly invented – powers to sink Saturday’s quadrennial council polls using moral suasion. “What happened at Bondi Beach was not OK,” he declared a week ago, as a flimsy pretext for “more draconian measures to enforce social distancing.” Nothing “happened” at Bondi, of course, but something certainly did in Queensland the following weekend. In the suddenly chummy world of incumbents, whose members are now arrayed against a common enemy – us – it was mates’ rates for Annastacia Palaszczuk but a phony dad-lecture for everyone else.
Dr Murphy – whose concern for the public’s health cannot be doubted – is now running one of history’s biggest medical experiments and using millions of unemployed individuals to see if it works. He says the exercise is “radical.” As is so often advisable for professorial bureaucrats, a question mark should be drawn over how aware he is of the ruination being caused to lives and to democracy. Like society and the economy, democracy cannot be “shut down.” He says the science – he means modelled projections – shows that if 90 per cent of the population remains indoors, or in twos only while outdoors (“all of the time”), it might reduce new c-v diagnoses.
So what? The same could be done to reduce B and Es, drunken violence, workplace accidents, sexual assaults and the carnage on our highways. Reducing excess deaths is not that hard for a modern police state. But there is a very large degree of chaos and risk that we have always freely lived with and accepted because the alternative – the “public safety” of historical infamy – is more dangerous to everyone. Here, everyone means the nation and its future citizens, not just me and you and a dog aptly named Boo. This is a key point: what governments are now doing in the name of saving lives has become selfish and a risk to the liberty of our successors in this life. One reporter last night interpreted Mr Morrison’s prim lecturette about your socialising at Woolies as a warning that his next punitive escalation against the population might involve restrictions on shopping itself. Assembly, work and interstate travel have already been prohibited. State police have become the flu-gestapo to enforce these edicts. For a Prime Minister to threaten the nation he sacked with state-controlled foraging is a disgrace. More importantly, it’s an attitude born of earlier submissions to the state’s supremacy. A lack of interest also compounds.
Tonight Q&A the last until?
We can all see what actions are being taken but I’m blowed if I know what the specific goal is. What is the goal? Retired now, but spent decades having SMART rammed down my throat (goals must be Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-bound). I’ve not seen a specific goal mentioned. MART can’t exist without Specific.
On a positive note, the Corona Virus being the ‘common cold’ may well have a vaccine available within a year. Far be it for me to suspect that Pharmacy was sitting on this, knowing that cold medication courted vast fortunes, but mayhap the time is right to announce such a vaccine. Whilst watching Outlanders latest episode the comment was made that ‘200 years from now we still dont have a cure for the common cold’
But maybe in 250 years from then – we do.
More than two people together on an early morning walk in the great outdoors, touching nothing but the footpath with their shoes – verboten. 57 people in the local Chemist Warehouse, with a masked and gloved security guard counting everyone and offering you sanitiser – perfectly fine. I know where I am more likely to pick up CV19 and it isn’t on a tennis court or on an outdoor walking track.
And if the number of infections keeps rising? What then? What’s left to try and stop it? When you throw your entire stake on the black or red on the roulette wheel there is nowhere to go if you have chosen the wrong option.
If ScoMo’s aim is to save his @rse from the CMOs.
CL, absolutely spot on about the sham Qld Local Council elections.
FFS, they were only Council elections and why the urgency. They could have been easily deferred for 6 months and no-one would have given a shit except The Chook.
Wifey and I dutifully voted early (last Wednesday) in a back shed in an industrial estate in North Brisbane. If any election was ever open to a huge RORT this was it. For some reason we had to defy the Satan Bug and front up or risk a $133.00 fine (x2). We had no idea who we were voting for because of lack of information on candidates and their political allegiance. Admittedly, with the bug and all we hadn’t given this election much considered thought and wifey wanted to abstain, but the Family Treasurer (me) said no!, the pricks will fine us.
I queried the whole set up with whoever would listen. Social Distancing was applied with people lined up with a fat moll on patrol, but we all used communal pencils and through them back in the box , all swarming with the Satan Bug. Fuck, what a country.
5 days later I am being lectured to stay at home, UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY to venture out.
The ALP were hoping to slip this through with a win to their candidates, but as with all things ALP the system broke down and we still don’t know the result.
Herd immunity. It’s what the US must be hoping for if cases peak in 2 weeks. The pathway starts to decline as more immune people stop the spread.
Compulsory voting;
Compulsory max gathering of two;
Insert word ‘compulsory’ and it’s on the table.
I left home to dodge the news after the chase. Went to Aldi, room in my bag so got a cheap and,nasty 6 pack of bourbon and coke. Drank it in the park to pretend I was in the,pub. Had a you beaut mask that MiL had sent down and,was directed by the long haired boss to use it.
Long story short came home to find the sky is falling. Except where there are exceptional exceptions.
I love my country. The vandals and visigoths with their filthy paws,on the levers of Government are really getting on my tits.
Herd immunity comes from contracting the disease and fighting it off. If your entire community is locked down and not exposed, how can that happen? And given our betters have chosen the nuclear option first then the point I was trying to make, is what’s left in the arsenal when the numbers don’t respond?
With the very obvious exceptions of Japan and South Korea who have taken the testing approach, the logarithmic trajectory for every other country is pretty much the same, lockdown or no lockdown.
They think if they let people get sick too quickly the ICU’s will be overrun and people will die simply due to a lack of ventilators or nurses. Pretty much what is happening in Italy right now, some of those who are dying may have been saved with enough resources.
as with all things ALP the system broke down and we still don’t know the result.
Obviously the “raw data” wasn’t close enough to the intended outcome, so “data adjustment” is going on.
We won’t be like Italy though.
Our population is not as skewed to the elderly.
We tend not to live in multigenerational households in multistorey apartments in ancient cities.
And we have had time to isolate the elderly with decent protocols in nursing homes.
Assuming that staff that work in those do the right thing.
Should be back to work for everyone else after Easter.
Herd immunity comes from contracting the disease and fighting it off. If your entire community is locked down and not exposed, how can that happen? And given our betters have chosen the nuclear option first then the point I was trying to make, is what’s left in the arsenal when the numbers don’t respond?
If the figures at the Australian health link at the top continue as they are, we may well have overcooked it as far as herd immunity goes.
About 300 new cases a day should lead to herd immunity in a few decades.
But I don’t know at what number of cases per day ICU facilities would start to be overwhelmed.