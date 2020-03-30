Monday Forum: March 30, 2020

    Must stop at 2 in public

    Not quite podium!

    Tom interruptus.

    Top ten, checking in

    Are we related? If not one of us must leave.

    Not quite podium!

    Or must

    Ciao gatti e gattine

    Are we all happy little socially isolated minions yet?

    If not, why not?

    Some of us have to work for a living.

    Dan Andrews is not only demoralising the population, he is hounding them as potential criminals and asks Victorians to spy and report on their neighbours.

    Yet the media claims he is showing leadership.

    Trump is showing leadership, Andrews is peddling fear and suspicion.

    I note that higher population density is one of the factors attributed to Italy’s relatively high death rate from Whuhan virus.
    Why are we being unwillingly forced to adopt the high density model by our gormless leadership. In the wide brown land of all places?

    Being first on a new fred used to have meaning. Not now that Doomlord has decided scramble the Cat’s electrons daily with new open freds.

    Top 20! *golf clap*.

    In other news, Trump is refusing to pay for the Sussex’es security now they’ve moved to the US.

    No worries. By the time Mzzz has finished with Harry under Cali divorce laws, he’ll be too broke to pay for a paddlepop.

    But I’ll repeat myself; there was no panic buying it was buying directed by and on behalf of the Chinese communist party.

    So this is fact to you Nota, or just a theory?

    Not one Australian Chinese hoarded crap wrap for themselves?
    You have it on good Authority?

    I don’t mean to single you out Notafan, but you’re all over the place like a mad woman’s shit.

    We must seriously look at the effect the feminine mind has had on our nation regards virtue signalling and fear.
    It is all men’s fault for letting it happen, as I always say and I note men don’t like to confront female Hysteria, but our country is sick, and it’s mentally ill because women need security much more than they desire power.
    It’s a natural and beautiful thing about them, but in times of stress, men for millenia, being the warriors can think much clearer in a crisis, and I suggest that it is quite a reasonable position to take that had men been totally dominant in this situation, and were men as they were when I was young, we would be still free.

    It’s just a theory………………………………

    This means getting tougher in testing people and enforcing quarantine. It means creating an army of helpers to protect the elderly – to keep them fed, tended and entertained at home – while preparations for mass production of a vaccine

    Andrew Bolt jumps the shark [again].

    Who is watching our water watchers? There is a water rat at work in Victoria and they seem to be draining our dams perhaps so that they can justify more fees to support the desal plant that isn’t needed but we still have to finance. Check out this graph and ask Daniel Andrews why it is that dam levels are being kept at 61%? Note that after above average rainfall in eastern catchments there are big spikes in inflow that almost immediately disappear. https://www.eldersweather.com.au/dam-level/vic

    I’ve been thinking.

    It seems there are three types of people.

    1. Those who run the gauntlet for toilet paper.

    2. Those who think those people are idiots.

    3. Those who worry about how that could happen.

    I saw two middle-aged Ch-in-ks in my local Greek Deli-Grocery store lurking about and spending lots of time at the toilet paper section chatting away in Mandarin. They didn’t buy anything, just had a good look around. Everyone in the store watched them. Then they got into their porsche and drove off.

    Weird things are going on. Or this has been happening for a long time, but we are only now just noticing them.

    No tinned tomatoes. But most of everything I buy is there.

    Professor Neil Ferguson was one of those largely responsible for the original panic. He or others from Imperial college have twice revised his terrifying prophecy, first to fewer than 20,000 and then on Friday to 5,700.

    Is this real??

