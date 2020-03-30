Stop in the name of love, says one of The Supremes

Sitting pretty on $186,000 a year:
ABC employees (“we”) do indeed live in a “community.” Those paying their salaries also live in an economy.
Sitting pretty on $186,000 a year:
ABC employees (“we”) do indeed live in a “community.” Those paying their salaries also live in an economy.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
[Wayne] Swan is a hard worker and spends a lot of time poring over briefs
This level of ignorance as displayed by Alberici is what is killing us.
Without an economy, there will be no “community”.
This of course only applies to members of her tribe, the others can curl up and die for all she cares. Virtue signalling at its lamest.
Go spread your corona and knock on your neighbours doors. Show the love!
Christ, a lot of taxpayer money gets a lot of thick.
so speaking about the economy is “hate” whereas leeching off the public teat is “love”. Got it.
If you work at the ALPBC you do not live in an economy.
Learn a lesson from Italy. Hug a Ch1naman and die.
It must be nice to be this far removed from real life.
“We live in a community not an economy”
But do we, really? What exactly are the characteristics of a ‘community,’ Emma? Shared values? Common history and heritage? Common language?
At any rate, community and economy are not opposites. Economic interdependence is a characteristic of a community. People trade and work with each other, and develop familiarity and commonality of interest as a result. A community has a network of workplaces, shops, services, and organisations that its members pass back and forth through. Thus ‘economy’ is an integral part of a community.
And most of the “community” understands that.
The economy has created so much surplus that we can afford to carry destructive wretches like Alberici and provide them with the means of a comfortable life.
Some public servants don’t appreciate that in order to pay for government services someone has to work and add value, cover their costs, pay staff, make sufficient to finance future production and send off a proportion of takings to government as tax to fund government services such as hospitals, schools, infrastructure and even dead holes such as the ABC.
Spot on Archivist and Nob. Emma needs to sacrifice at least 20% of her pay, as should all other public servants including the pollies
Emma Alberscreechy can’t help herself.
As far as I know NO public sector wukkas have suffered anything much worse than cancellation of their yoga classes.
Certainly haven’t had their livelihoods totally destroyed in 15 minutes this morning like a couple of small business people who I talked with earlier.
I think Emma’s just broken the record for how many contradictions you can manage in one Tweet.
What a freaking moron. You can’t or shouldn’t knock on your neighbor’s door. That’s what isolation/quarnatine is supposed to be about.
Lord, she’s stupid.
Why are we paying (out taxes) for this level of fu&*kwittery. There’s a billion dollars that could be redirected tomorrow to the greater good. Shut it down save the money!
First, it’s “Go knock on your neighbour’s door.” then it’s “Stay inside. Only go out if you must.”
Has this twitterer listened to the internal contradiction?
You could forgive a lot of the stupid shit she used to utter when she was younger, because she was a bit of a looker. Not anymore though. 🙂
I suggest she go lick the nearest mosque door and stick her head in a big jar of magic sphincter oil.
That’d work…surely!
Labor(sic) – it’s like Mensa for Morons!
‘Sitting pretty on $186,000 a year:’
My understanding from the Tony Thomas article is that was her base salary in 2011-12
If we assume she has received the equivalent of the 2% annual pay rise given to most Commonwealth public sector employees since then, her base salary is now probably at least $215,000 pa.
She would also almost certainly have a private plated vehicle, a parking spot, a top of the range laptop and smartphone and an employer super contribution of 15.4%.
These bring her total taxpayer-funded annual remuneration package up to around $300,000.
And I love the ‘bella Italia’ schtick. It was, I think, vlad, who pointed out the basis errors of grammar in a piece of Italian prose she had written to show off.