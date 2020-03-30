Tell your story walking – and be sure to make it a short story

[G]o for a walk, but try to make that as quick as possible and go home.” – Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos.



There is no scientific reason to stop people from enjoying long walks if they wish. Jenny Mikakos is a tax lawyer and needn’t be heeded by any thinking person. It’s interesting that Victoria is the epicentre of scolding, abusive behaviour from politicians and ‘officials’ towards the general public. The pattern seems to be: somebody dies or diagnosed c-v cases go up and a nomenklatura-crat denounces beach-goers, walkers or whoever else happened to be photographed or filmed that day enjoying the outdoors. Think of it as socialist distancing. The bad news is your fault. The victory will be theirs. That’s what “frustrated” theatre is all about.