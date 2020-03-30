Fuller Shtick: the NSW Police Commissioner is “turned on”

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said police would be enforcing the two person rule with on-the-spot fines, adding that police also had the option of arresting and charging people with an offence carrying a six-month jail term.

“I will ask police today to really be out there enforcing this,” Commissioner Fuller said.

“Tonight we will see some additional powers turned on. This is all about the protection of the people of NSW.”

He said he was “pretty done with cautions” and would be asking police to be “really out there enforcing this”.

“The $1000 on the spot fine was something I asked the Premier for so we could deal with these matters quickly,” Commissioner Fuller said.

“At the same time we still have the ability to arrest someone and put them before the court to face six months jail. That is still an option for us.”

However, Ms Berejiklian said police would use the powers in a discretionary way.

“We want to make sure people understand the arrangements. This isn’t about fining people. This is just about encouraging people to do the right thing,” she said.