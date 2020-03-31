It’s all about Trump it’s only about Trump

Start here: Poll: Biden leads Trump by 10 points as economic pessimism grows
Although every so often a bit of the truth finds its way out: CDC advisor says ‘real’ fatality rate of COVID-19 is too low to justify ‘drastic crackdowns’. The first para:
Naive and sensationalist reporting on fatality rates from the novel coronavirus has contributed to toilet-paper hoarding, drastic crackdowns on civil rights by political figures, and potentially devastating and lasting economic impact.
BTW how many fatalities have there been in Australia so far?
Breathless media content in the Daily Telegraph “Death Toll Rises”. Read article: death toll rises by 1 to 18. 18. They have to be kidding?
Destroy jobs, close schools, fine people $1,000 or threaten them with jail for being in a crowd of 3? For 18 deaths?
Why not close the roads? Surely they are an unacceptable risk. Close hospitals? There’s more deaths there than will die from this virus.
The hype from above – it’s all to destabilise Trump, create fear, sell papers. The Fourth Estate is the Fifth Column.
Right, so when are you going to start criticizing Trump?
Or are you just like the media you keep criticizing for being dishonest and partisan?
TDS sufferers must now refuse any Chloroquine treatment on principle.
AU dead are 19 total now, which is about 4% of the 450-odd infected we had nearly two weeks ago (to allow for the lag).
“BTW how many fatalities have there been in Australia so far?” and has the overall death rate in Australia deviated from trend even by a miniscule amount? About 13,000 people die every month in Australia.
“AU dead are 19 total now, which is about 4% of the 450-odd infected we had nearly two weeks ago (to allow for the lag).” We have no clue how many are infected , we only know how many have been tested.
According to this site and media statement there are more than 4200 cases and 18 deaths have been recorded up to yesterday. No figures on new cases or latest deaths.
Also not stated: Current reading on the National Hysteria-meter.
My estimate: Off the dial!
Sure. Australia has among the highest rate of testing per pop. in the world (eg SA was the highest until recent days some countries overtook) so there is a pretty good handle on anyone with symptoms. Asymptomatic percentage is guesswork at this stage until / if widespread antibody tests were to happen.
Death rate only seems to go to Italy levels when hospitals get overrun so they are trying to prevent that happening, especially given how little spare capacity our hospital system has even in normal times.