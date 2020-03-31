Just when they thought they were out …

Posted on 5:02 pm, March 31, 2020 by currencylad

… the incompetence of government drags them back in:

As Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte fights to hold Italian society together through a crippling nationwide lockdown, the depressed south is turning into a powder keg…

As the state creaks under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic, officials worry the mafia may be preparing to step in…

The risk is that organized crime gangs will step in to provide assistance to those in need, filling the gap left by the state.

 
At this stage, they couldn’t do any worse. (HT: IT).

7 Responses to Just when they thought they were out …

  1. nb
    #3386137, posted on March 31, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    Oh, just ask them not to:
    Houston’s [Democrat] mayor asks criminals not to commit crimes UNTIL the coronavirus is over.
    https://caldronpool.com/watch-houstons-mayor-asks-criminals-not-to-commit-crimes-until-the-coronavirus-is-over/

  2. JC
    #3386139, posted on March 31, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    This doesn’t sound bad at all.

    an emergency handout should also be given to those in the illegal economy. The risk is that organized crime gangs will step in to provide assistance to those in need, filling the gap left by the state.

  3. bemused
    #3386141, posted on March 31, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    This may well be the final straw for existence of the EU.

  4. Nob
    #3386207, posted on March 31, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    That’s always been the mafia’s schtick.

    Italian bureaucracy is just a legalised version of it.

  5. mundi
    #3386210, posted on March 31, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    The big thing that will come out of this is the states that were not able to control their boards will be the big losers.

    USA, Spain, France for example all have extremely open borders from the point of view of how many people come through everyday (>250,000). This has made it bureaucratically impossible to close the borders, let alone politically impossible.

    Then you have the second level of state governments, mostly also doing nothing in those counteries.

    Compare for example QLD, which has closed it state boarders (mostly) to states in USA and provances in spain who have done nothing, mostly because the borders are just lines on a map for voting and have no enforceable crossing points.

  6. Nob
    #3386215, posted on March 31, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    bemused
    #3386141, posted on March 31, 2020 at 5:12 pm
    This may well be the final straw for existence of the EU

    EU “assistance” to poorer regions of Italy and the Mafia is like cowshit and flies.

    Any number of half empty “agriturismos” for subsidy sucking and money laundering.

    And of course all the rubbish collection contracts. Don’t pay the protection, rubbish piles up in streets. Beats having to break legs for a living.

  7. Infidel Tiger
    #3386218, posted on March 31, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    Restore the Papal States.

    Let the Mafia provide the bureaucracy and muscle.

