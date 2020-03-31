Scott Morrison has been played for a fool

NSW police officers are raiding parks and public spaces, threatening to fine people who are otherwise obeying social-distancing laws and ordering them to return home in a major escalation of draconian COVID-19 protocols that go ­beyond the intention of the federal government.

Having botched the handling of the cruise ship Ruby Princess, a fiasco that unleashed more than 200 confirmed cases of corona­virus into the community, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and her police commissioner on ­Tuesday initiated a crackdown on people in public spaces. … The heavy-handed approach has stunned federal officials and goes beyond the conditions placed on residents in other states; it also runs counter to the spirit of the ­national cabinet position announced by Scott Morrison on Sunday.

Source: The Australian

Looks to me that the unconstitutional “National Cabinet” was a ruse for the federal government to announce all the much-loathed rules about home detention, and then to have the federal taxpayer pick up the cost of saving the State public health systems from collapsing.

All this being announced before the federal Parliament had an opportunity to discuss anything.

Then we read that a policeman is in charge of deploying the ADF:

[NSW Police Commissioner Michael Fuller] on Tuesday flagged an intention to use the defence force to deal with the removal of nine cruise ships floating off the coast of NSW. The cruise liners are refusing to abide by a federal government edict that they return to their port of origin, as they would not be given permission to disembark. Mr Fuller said the ships had initiated appeals against the government’s decision, with a result to be known in coming days. He flagged calling in the Royal Australian Navy if required.

Do we even have constitutional government in Australia?