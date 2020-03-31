Shut Down The Shut-Down Before The People Do It For You

Posted on 12:20 am, March 31, 2020 by currencylad
It may sound noble to say, ‘Damn economics, let us build up a decent world’ but it is, in fact, merely irresponsible. With our world as it is, with everyone convinced that the material conditions here or there must be improved, our only chance of building a decent world is that we can continue to improve the general level of wealth. The one thing modern democracy will not bear without cracking is the necessity of a substantial lowering of the standards of living in peacetime or even prolonged stationariness of its economic conditions.” – F.A.von Hayek

4 Responses to Shut Down The Shut-Down Before The People Do It For You

  1. Colonel Crispin Berka
    #3385168, posted on March 31, 2020 at 1:07 am

    C.L. is suddenly singing the praises of classical liberalism? Fine.
    Here’s some more classical liberal wisdom for you to apply to the current situation.

    Your rights end where my mucous membranes begin.

  3. BorisG
    #3385174, posted on March 31, 2020 at 1:27 am

    I think we are in wartime. Or like in wartime. And they won’t shut it down for a few cat cranks.

  4. stackja
    #3385175, posted on March 31, 2020 at 1:28 am

    No one has the right to infect me.

