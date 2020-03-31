Shut Down The Shut-Down Before The People Do It For You

It may sound noble to say, ‘Damn economics, let us build up a decent world’ but it is, in fact, merely irresponsible. With our world as it is, with everyone convinced that the material conditions here or there must be improved, our only chance of building a decent world is that we can continue to improve the general level of wealth. The one thing modern democracy will not bear without cracking is the necessity of a substantial lowering of the standards of living in peacetime or even prolonged stationariness of its economic conditions.” – F.A.von Hayek
The fact that censorship is progressivism’s default position regarding so many things is evidence of progressives’ pessimism about the ability of their agenda to advance under a regime of robust discussion. It also indicates the delight progressives derive from bossing people around and imposing a particular sensibility, in the name of diversity, of course.— George Will
C.L. is suddenly singing the praises of classical liberalism? Fine.
Here’s some more classical liberal wisdom for you to apply to the current situation.
Your rights end where my mucous membranes begin.
Adam Smith?
I think we are in wartime. Or like in wartime. And they won’t shut it down for a few cat cranks.
No one has the right to infect me.