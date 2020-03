Shut Down The Shut-Down Before The People Do It For You

The one thing modern democracy will not bear without cracking is

It may sound noble to say, ‘Damn economics, let us build up a decent world’ but it is, in fact, merely irresponsible. With our world as it is, with everyone convinced that the material conditions here or there must be improved, our only chance of building a decent world is that we can continue to improve the general level of wealth.the necessity of a substantial lowering of the standards of living in peacetime or even prolonged stationariness of its economic conditions.” – F.A.von Hayek