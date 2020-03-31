The Greater Depression

AS Steve noted earlier today, the St Louis Fed estimates US unemployment could reach 32 percent as a result of the coranavirus shut-down. The highest rate during the so-called “Great” Depression was 24.9 percent in 1933. Catastrophes of this magnitude can tip nations into war. See how well the world’s ICUs cope with that. Or, let’s not. As I wrote yesterday, the hysteria now crippling the whole world – caused ultimately by the Third Reich’s 21st century counterpart – is partly selfishness garbed as succour. It won’t be the old sent to fight a general war or single-theatre skirmish brought on by the West’s bankruptcy and social annihilation. It will, as always, be the young. When you learn the US Marine Corps is ditching its tanks after 100 years to re-arm for atoll-hopping in the South-China Sea, you realise that behind the scenes tactical plans with frightening implications are already being executed. Not for several decades has it been so important for the West to be politically stable, wealthy, energy-rich, industrially strong and socially integrated.

All of these metrics of national fortitude have been wilfully denuded by a brainsick left in a quest to bring down Donald Trump. Before reaching a finale of sorts in a hoax impeachment, the Democrat Party – led, tactically, by mentally frail sociopath Nancy Pelosi – sought to shatter the public’s confidence in the Supreme Court during the Kavanaugh confirmation process, purchased from the Kremlin a fake sex dossier about which its operatives lied to FISA judges, corrupted the FBI beyond rehabilitation, opposed American border sovereignty and worked to destroy every economic recovery initiative brought to the table by the President. That’s not even counting the destruction wrought by a climate racket whose only purpose is to morally wedge non-leftist political parties in the eyes of media-primed electorates for the next 50 years or more. Jeffrey Lord in the American Spectator has compiled a damning timeline of the Democrats’ depraved priorities from the start of the current pandemic. As events began to unfold that now expose all Americans to grave existential risk – of social breakdown and war, I mean – they worked assiduously to ruin the administration and the United States itself in the eyes of the world. Only Kennedy, Roosevelt, Lincoln and Washington have faced a crisis of such scale before. None has ever faced enemies foreign and traitors domestic of equal loathsomeness simultaneously.