Tuesday Forum: March 31, 2020

    Cunning Doomlord. Top ten anyway.

    China Flu should be the nail in the coffin of high density living.

    Look at the destruction it is reaping in cities and how it has left the suburbs, gardens and countryside alone.

    The reaper has come for the dog boxes and the inner city filth.

    Top ten – how good is Catallaxy?

    Top Ten

    I am a God.

    Anne

    Providing comedic conspiracy theories and outright lies to the cat since 2016

    Jesuit oath. A complete fabrication

    Morning, all.

    How’s isolation going?

    Yesterday I added the couch.

    https://imgur.com/hBdum1D

    NSW stats as at 30th March.
    https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/news/Pages/20200330_00.aspx

    Read the stats & tell me you can see the scam this “crisis” is.

    When too much open freddery is barely enough!

    To borrow a famous piece of wisdom from Goldfinger:

    Once is happenstance – SARS

    Twice is co-incidence – Covid

    Three times is enemy action – Coming soon from our good friends in China…..

    rickw
    #3385560, posted on March 31, 2020 at 11:10 am
    Press Release from Dictator Dan:

    Translated into English:

    Our excuse for turning restrictions on liberty into full denial of liberty is that we might be incompetent in administering mere restrictions.

    That’s two states to my knowledge who have restricted sales of firearms.
    Self protection by the politicians.

    Xi virus may not have reached the countryside but the economic impact has. Drove through three small towns nearby yesterday in a drive through the country side to brighten the spirits – shops shut, pubs reduced to takeaways only (not hugely popular outside the urban context, I’d imagine) and streets deserted. This will be the death knell for some of these places.

    I’m not sure about that.

    The desire for rural retreats should be at an all time high once this is “over”.

    It’s now my life goal to have a self sustained rural compound.

    That’s two states to my knowledge who have restricted sales of firearms.
    Self protection by the politicians.

    I thought Qld went the other day, too.

    WA, Qld, Vic…

    Meanwhile, commonsense in SA, I’m shocked:

    South Australian police will not enforce the Federal Government’s new advice of restricting public gatherings to no more than two people.
    Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said yesterday that officers will continue enforcing the rule that limits gatherings to 10 people.

    The media, the media, the media …
    The drumbeat, the drumbeat, the drumbeat …
    New cases, news cases, new cases …

    Of people with a cold or nothing wrong with them at all.

    It’s now my life goal to have a self sustained rural compound.

    Been working on that for years; a sensible goal to have.

    It’s now my life goal to have a self sustained rural compound.

    To late IT the locals are revolting against city slickers. Plus how would you power a car made from bamboo?, urine?

    Major crackdown on alcohol stockpiling as bottleshops across Australia unite to enforce strict buying restrictions to stop coronavirus hoarders

    New rules will restrict shoppers to two slabs of beer and 12 bottles of wine
    The new restrictions will be enforced on Tuesday and will apply across Australia
    The rules won’t be enforced in Western Australia after they set limits last week
    In that state, shoppers limited to three bottles of wine and single case of beer

    First your guns, then your grog…

    Top Ten

    I am a God.

    Hopefully not a little wooden one.

    I thought Qld went the other day, too.

    Confirmed. Deemed “non-essential services.”

    Once Bunning is shut down its 22000 suppliers will go & the Australian economy will officially be on life support.

    Can any Cats know what the regulations are for travelling from QLD to NSW?

    My builder need to get back to my place to finish some work. Are they going to stop him or make him self isolate?

    err Arky! get in hear.

    He will be turned around at the border.

    To late IT the locals are revolting against city slickers. Plus how would you power a car made from bamboo?, urine?

    The locals usually are revolting. I’ll avoid them.

    err Arky! get in hear.

    What’s Arky done now? Don’t make me scroll up.

    Tel
    #3385534, posted on March 31, 2020 at 10:57 am

    For information: My 19-year old advises me that one of her friends was driving a car with two passengers – not from the same household – and got fined $1000 yesterday.

    She should have mentioned that everyone in the car is a doctor.

    Always explain how the legal loophole works … that’s very important.

    I think the ticket writing cop will be in a lot of trouble.

    He didn’t issue tickets to the 2 passengers for not maintaining 1.5 metre social distance.

    Poor form that!

    He will be turned around at the border.

    Seriously?

    Is anyone bothering to recycle at the moment?

    CL,
    Just a thanks for your regular posts.
    I’m enjoying them. Well written, witty (in a dry sort of way) and they always provide something to think about.

    My builder need to get back to my place to finish some work. Are they going to stop him or make him self isolate?

    NSW border still open (for now) & if he has QLD plates he’ll be allowed back in to the land of fruits & nuts.

    Finally some sense coming from the media. A journo has managed to stitch together some relevant facts, opinions and figures which go someway to explaining the disparate statistics.

    In the Australian today an article entitled Coronavirus Europe death rate starts to level off

    Statisticians are looking to Germany for clues as to what the virus outcome might be.

    Italy’s numbers appear worryingly high, but experts say that is because every person who dies with coronavirus is recorded as dying from it.

    “Only 12 per cent of death certificates (of people listed as dying from coronavirus) have shown a direct causality from coronavirus,” said Professor Walter Ricciardi, scientific adviser to Italy’s health ministry.

    “The way in which we code deaths in our country is very generous in the sense that all the people who die in hospitals with the coronavirus are deemed to be dying of the coronavirus.’’

    He said while 12 per cent of death certificates have shown a direct causality from coronavirus, the other 88 per cent of deaths had least one comorbidity – and many had two or three. Each year in Italy there are 17,000 deaths from influenza.

    In Germany, on the other hand, any underlying health conditions – often heart disease – are usually noted as the cause of death, rather than the coronavirus.

    Germany has also tested a broader spectrum of the population – including children and those who showed the mildest of symptoms at the earliest stages, including contacts of known infections – rather than the Italian and British methods of mainly testing the very sick who have been hospitalised.

    Germany says they have found 63,000 infections, of which there have been 545 deaths, a death rate of 7 per 1m population.

    In Italy their 11,000 deaths equates to around 178 deaths per 1m of population.

    Australia’s rate per 1m of population is 0.7 and the UK’s is 18. Spain is 157.

    The age profile of infections also illustrates how Germany has tested a wider age range of the population than others – its median age of those infected is 46.

    Eight in ten Germans with the disease are under 60 and are able to withstand the virus much more robustly. In Italy the median age is 63, in the UK it is 64. But again, in Italy and the UK the figures reflect the median age of the very ill coronavirus patients, and isn’t indicative of the infections throughout the whole country.

  40. Armadillo
    #3385622, posted on March 31, 2020 at 11:42 am

    CL is a naughty naughty boy.

  41. Nick
    #3385627, posted on March 31, 2020 at 11:45 am

    Is anyone bothering to recycle at the moment?

    Only my urine.
    It won’t be long before the Guvverment comes for that too.

    Trying to post some GSMA commentary on the drop in mobile services in chin a but spaminator eats it. Anyway the key paragraphs which offers their explanations are:

    One operator representative noted physical channels were not operating normally during the timeframe. Although online services were available, many customers still prefer to visit retail shops to open new accounts and obtain other services, so restrictions on openings reduced user additions, local media reported.

    Sources at the operators said the decrease also was a result of a regular culling of temporary SIM cards which expired, while a nationwide move to number portability, coupled with a reduction in tariffs, led to a decline in the number of dual-SIM users.

  44. C.L.
    #3385630, posted on March 31, 2020 at 11:45 am

    Yes, he will be turned around, Arma.
    Excepting essential food transpo or medical/familial visitiations, nobody is allowed out.

    It’s now my life goal to have a self sustained rural compound.

    My project is 50% complete, next step is workshop.

    Transferred from the old fred where I was all alone and lonely. But correctly socially distanced.

    Lizzie, our dance teacher has just posted some very self conscious tap routines for us to do at home. I’m grateful…tap has been the best thing I have done to improve ankle strength and maintain good balance. If the Sicilian Prince utters a single snicker it will be instant banishment to the far reaches of the garden for him. I may not let him back in.

    Can any Cats know what the regulations are for travelling from QLD to NSW?

    Wouldn’t matter much what the regulations are … they change every few days and are selectively enforced. Tell em about the legal loophole for clayblockoligists.

    nobody is allowed out

    Except vehicles carrying face masks destined for Xi Land.

    Excepting essential food transpo or medical/familial visitiations

    His parents still live here in town. Woo Hoo!

    Just ask Nota, or Knuckles, or Mark A, or indeed most of your fellow Cats.

    From the old thread.
    With a few exceptions, the last refuge of the terminally deluded.
    Catallaxy – paranoia central…..

    NSW border still open (for now) & if he has QLD plates he’ll be allowed back in to the land of fruits & nuts.

    As I understand it, getting “back” (NSW -> QLD) isn’t a problem. But getting “out” (QLD -> NSW) is.
    I’ll stand corrected, but I thought southbound travel was totally restricted except for essential medical reasons.

    Posted a relevant part of an article at the end of the old fred and tried on the new fred but it hasn’t appeared for some reason.

    The article has a good explanation of the differing stats coming out of Germany , Italy and the UK. Basically the German ones are the most accurate if you are assessing at the severity of the virus.

    With a few exceptions, the last refuge of the terminally deluded.
    Catallaxy – paranoia central…..

    This blog owns you, Numbers, lock, stock and barrel.

    IR, thanks for reposting.

    err Arky! get in hear.

    What’s Arky done now? Don’t make me scroll up.

    No. I m sure he would do a better job describing your need for a builder.

    Wow. There seems to be a lot of confusion. He flew back to Townsville to collect his motorbike.

    Luckily, it’s an on road/0ff road. He might be best to take a beaten track somewhere.

    Woolfe

    I posted on the old thread but don’t know if you saw it.
    Good plan having your SMSF in 100% cash through all of this. But take advantage of the $20,000 super withdrawal offer and stash it as “real” (banknotes) money somewhere safe at home.

    With a few exceptions, the last refuge of the terminally deluded.

    Welcome, our favourite terminally deluded seagull. Feel free to crap freely!

    He might be best to take a beaten track somewhere.

    So it is clear that Scotty, Dan of the Dead et al will need to further f1ddle some numbers to justify their past actions.
    Bureau of Meteorology or CSIRO? Who will get the job?

    In AU the only meaningful numbers are: Xi flu positives that require hospitalization and the number of these who cark it from Xi flu.
    We simply haven’t tested enough people for anything else to be meaningful.

    No. I m sure he would do a better job describing your need for a builder.

    Put it this way, He’s not building me a Model A. Any half competent arse clown could do that with their eyes shut.

    I love the new banner Sinclair.

    Thanks – not happy with the RHS. 🙁

    I love the new banner Sinclair.

    Crawler.

    Reminder, Numberwang believes the use of context doesnt matter when words are used.

    Therefore shouting “fire” in a theater is the same as shouting “fire” at a firing squad.

    And he wonders why he was sent to tech the short bus.

    As I understand it, getting “back” (NSW -> QLD) isn’t a problem. But getting “out” (QLD -> NSW) is.

    The restrictions apply to entry into QLD, not egress.

    Unless I’ve missed the promulgation of some new directive in recent days.

    I love the banner too. Loved the V mini series from the 80s. I hope to watch it with my kids over Easter. V for victory!

    The banner has gone the full Anne.

    Reptilian overlord resistance confirmed!!

    This blog owns you, Numbers, lock, stock and barrel.

    it’s in his head, first thing when he wakes up every morning is race to the blog and unleash his inner communist. sad case of dementia

    quoteblock ass about. cabin fever must be taking hold

