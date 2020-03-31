Liberty Quote
Give me the liberty to know, to utter, and to argue freely according to conscience, above all liberties.— John Milton
-
-
Tuesday Forum: March 31, 2020
First?
Hello
Dictator Dan at work:
https://www.google.com.au/amp/s/amp.brisbanetimes.com.au/national/victoria/no-more-gun-sales-as-victorian-coronavirus-cases-rise-above-900-20200331-p54fj8.html
Two. No more.
Cunning Doomlord. Top ten anyway.
China Flu should be the nail in the coffin of high density living.
Look at the destruction it is reaping in cities and how it has left the suburbs, gardens and countryside alone.
The reaper has come for the dog boxes and the inner city filth.
Top ten – how good is Catallaxy?
Top Ten
I am a God.
Anne
Providing comedic conspiracy theories and outright lies to the cat since 2016
Jesuit oath. A complete fabrication
Morning, all.
Press Release from Dictator Dan:
https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/restrictions-on-the-sale-of-firearms-and-ammunition/
How’s isolation going?
Yesterday I added the couch.
https://imgur.com/hBdum1D
4 th
NSW stats as at 30th March.
https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/news/Pages/20200330_00.aspx
Read the stats & tell me you can see the scam this “crisis” is.
When too much open freddery is barely enough!
To borrow a famous piece of wisdom from Goldfinger:
Once is happenstance – SARS
Twice is co-incidence – Covid
Three times is enemy action – Coming soon from our good friends in China…..
1st
rickw
#3385560, posted on March 31, 2020 at 11:10 am
Press Release from Dictator Dan:
Translated into English:
Our excuse for turning restrictions on liberty into full denial of liberty is that we might be incompetent in administering mere restrictions.
That’s two states to my knowledge who have restricted sales of firearms.
Self protection by the politicians.
I’m not sure about that.
The desire for rural retreats should be at an all time high once this is “over”.
It’s now my life goal to have a self sustained rural compound.
I thought Qld went the other day, too.
WA, Qld, Vic…
Meanwhile, commonsense in SA, I’m shocked:
The media, the media, the media …
The drumbeat, the drumbeat, the drumbeat …
New cases, news cases, new cases …
Of people with a cold or nothing wrong with them at all.
It’s now my life goal to have a self sustained rural compound.
Been working on that for years; a sensible goal to have.
To late IT the locals are revolting against city slickers. Plus how would you power a car made from bamboo?, urine?
First your guns, then your grog…
Hopefully not a little wooden one.
I thought Qld went the other day, too.
Confirmed. Deemed “non-essential services.”
Once Bunning is shut down its 22000 suppliers will go & the Australian economy will officially be on life support.
Can any Cats know what the regulations are for travelling from QLD to NSW?
My builder need to get back to my place to finish some work. Are they going to stop him or make him self isolate?
err Arky! get in hear.
He will be turned around at the border.
The locals usually are revolting. I’ll avoid them.
What’s Arky done now? Don’t make me scroll up.
Seriously?
Is anyone bothering to recycle at the moment?
CL,
Just a thanks for your regular posts.
I’m enjoying them. Well written, witty (in a dry sort of way) and they always provide something to think about.
My builder need to get back to my place to finish some work. Are they going to stop him or make him self isolate?
NSW border still open (for now) & if he has QLD plates he’ll be allowed back in to the land of fruits & nuts.
Finally some sense coming from the media. A journo has managed to stitch together some relevant facts, opinions and figures which go someway to explaining the disparate statistics.
In the Australian today an article entitled Coronavirus Europe death rate starts to level off–
CL is a naughty naughty boy.
Only my urine.
It won’t be long before the Guvverment comes for that too.
not leaving this on the old thread
Trying to post some GSMA commentary on the drop in mobile services in chin a but spaminator eats it. Anyway the key paragraphs which offers their explanations are:
One operator representative noted physical channels were not operating normally during the timeframe. Although online services were available, many customers still prefer to visit retail shops to open new accounts and obtain other services, so restrictions on openings reduced user additions, local media reported.
Sources at the operators said the decrease also was a result of a regular culling of temporary SIM cards which expired, while a nationwide move to number portability, coupled with a reduction in tariffs, led to a decline in the number of dual-SIM users.
Yes, he will be turned around, Arma.
Excepting essential food transpo or medical/familial visitiations, nobody is allowed out.
It’s now my life goal to have a self sustained rural compound.
My project is 50% complete, next step is workshop.
Transferred from the old fred where I was all alone and lonely. But correctly socially distanced.
Lizzie, our dance teacher has just posted some very self conscious tap routines for us to do at home. I’m grateful…tap has been the best thing I have done to improve ankle strength and maintain good balance. If the Sicilian Prince utters a single snicker it will be instant banishment to the far reaches of the garden for him. I may not let him back in.
Wouldn’t matter much what the regulations are … they change every few days and are selectively enforced. Tell em about the legal loophole for clayblockoligists.
Except vehicles carrying face masks destined for Xi Land.
His parents still live here in town. Woo Hoo!
From the old thread.
With a few exceptions, the last refuge of the terminally deluded.
Catallaxy – paranoia central…..
As I understand it, getting “back” (NSW -> QLD) isn’t a problem. But getting “out” (QLD -> NSW) is.
I’ll stand corrected, but I thought southbound travel was totally restricted except for essential medical reasons.
Posted a relevant part of an article at the end of the old fred and tried on the new fred but it hasn’t appeared for some reason.
The article has a good explanation of the differing stats coming out of Germany , Italy and the UK. Basically the German ones are the most accurate if you are assessing at the severity of the virus.
This blog owns you, Numbers, lock, stock and barrel.
Look up HD
IR, thanks for reposting.
No. I m sure he would do a better job describing your need for a builder.
Wow. There seems to be a lot of confusion. He flew back to Townsville to collect his motorbike.
Luckily, it’s an on road/0ff road. He might be best to take a beaten track somewhere.
Woolfe
I posted on the old thread but don’t know if you saw it.
Good plan having your SMSF in 100% cash through all of this. But take advantage of the $20,000 super withdrawal offer and stash it as “real” (banknotes) money somewhere safe at home.
With a few exceptions, the last refuge of the terminally deluded.
Welcome, our favourite terminally deluded seagull. Feel free to crap freely!
So it is clear that Scotty, Dan of the Dead et al will need to further f1ddle some numbers to justify their past actions.
Bureau of Meteorology or CSIRO? Who will get the job?
In AU the only meaningful numbers are: Xi flu positives that require hospitalization and the number of these who cark it from Xi flu.
We simply haven’t tested enough people for anything else to be meaningful.
Put it this way, He’s not building me a Model A. Any half competent arse clown could do that with their eyes shut.
I love the new banner Sinclair.
Thanks – not happy with the RHS. 🙁
Crawler.
Reminder, Numberwang believes the use of context doesnt matter when words are used.
Therefore shouting “fire” in a theater is the same as shouting “fire” at a firing squad.
And he wonders why he was sent to tech the short bus.
As I understand it, getting “back” (NSW -> QLD) isn’t a problem. But getting “out” (QLD -> NSW) is.
The restrictions apply to entry into QLD, not egress.
Unless I’ve missed the promulgation of some new directive in recent days.
I love the banner too. Loved the V mini series from the 80s. I hope to watch it with my kids over Easter. V for victory!
The banner has gone the full Anne.
Reptilian overlord resistance confirmed!!
This blog owns you, Numbers, lock, stock and barrel.
quoteblock ass about. cabin fever must be taking hold