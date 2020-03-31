Utterly shameless

Posted on 1:07 pm, March 31, 2020 by currencylad

And they might want to show Premier Pandemic Poll this.

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Utterly shameless

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3385775, posted on March 31, 2020 at 1:28 pm

    Has she taken a pay cut yet?
    Surely she would stand shoulder to shoulder* with suffering small businesses?

    (* at 1.5 m distance.)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.