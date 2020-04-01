If you don’t need to do it, don’t do it. I know I’m asking a lot, but it is a price worth paying. It’s going to save lives.”
– Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews wants couples who don’t live together not to “see” each other.
The substitution of economic planning for the market economy removes all freedom and leaves to the individual merely the right to obey.
Daniel,
Stop it or you’ll grow blind.
Dan is the world’s biggest idiot.
Announcement from Supreme Public Health Headquarters
Tow flarten za corv, vee mast flarten everizing!
[translation: To Flatten the curve, we must flatten everything]
BREAKING NEWS
It is with great sadness and regret that I have to announce that
we a living in a Get Smart episode and this guy’s in charge –
https://imgur.com/Tsaf56Z
Dear Leader Despot Dan has donned the jackboots and is living his fantasy.
Life’s a continuous wet dream.
… and this guy’s in charge
Supported by his cabinet that includes the
Supreme Chief Minister for Jiggy Jiggy
https://imgur.com/kcRaQHx
BTW – I’m sure the fine print in the One Belt One Road loan agreement that Despot Dan has signed with the raw bat munchers says that China can buy Victoriastan for $1 after it defaults on the repayments.
Closed borders. No fraternsing for non-married couples.
A return to the 1950’s has happened!
VIC Labor will blitz it in at the next state election.
Just wait.
‘Decisive policymaking’, ‘no compromise’, ‘if it saves one life, it’s worth it’ and so on and so on.
BTW, if the Liberals were in power, does anyone really think they would be all that much better?
Just look over the border to NSW.
Sieg Heil, comrades.