D

Posted on 1:29 pm, April 1, 2020 by currencylad

If you don’t need to do it, don’t do it. I know I’m asking a lot, but it is a price worth paying. It’s going to save lives.”

– Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews wants couples who don’t live together not to “see” each other.

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Ethics and morality. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to D

  1. Hay Stockard
    #3387592, posted on April 1, 2020 at 1:32 pm

    Daniel,
    Stop it or you’ll grow blind.

  2. rickw
    #3387601, posted on April 1, 2020 at 1:35 pm

    Dan is the world’s biggest idiot.

  3. Some History
    #3387602, posted on April 1, 2020 at 1:36 pm

    Announcement from Supreme Public Health Headquarters

    Tow flarten za corv, vee mast flarten everizing!

    [translation: To Flatten the curve, we must flatten everything]

  4. Some History
    #3387611, posted on April 1, 2020 at 1:42 pm

    BREAKING NEWS

    It is with great sadness and regret that I have to announce that
    we a living in a Get Smart episode and this guy’s in charge –

    https://imgur.com/Tsaf56Z

  5. John64
    #3387615, posted on April 1, 2020 at 1:47 pm

    Dear Leader Despot Dan has donned the jackboots and is living his fantasy.

    Life’s a continuous wet dream.

  6. Some History
    #3387620, posted on April 1, 2020 at 1:49 pm

    … and this guy’s in charge

    Supported by his cabinet that includes the
    Supreme Chief Minister for Jiggy Jiggy

    https://imgur.com/kcRaQHx

  7. John64
    #3387621, posted on April 1, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    BTW – I’m sure the fine print in the One Belt One Road loan agreement that Despot Dan has signed with the raw bat munchers says that China can buy Victoriastan for $1 after it defaults on the repayments.

  8. Infidel Tiger
    #3387642, posted on April 1, 2020 at 2:05 pm

    Closed borders. No fraternsing for non-married couples.

    A return to the 1950’s has happened!

  9. John Bayley
    #3387643, posted on April 1, 2020 at 2:06 pm

    VIC Labor will blitz it in at the next state election.
    Just wait.
    ‘Decisive policymaking’, ‘no compromise’, ‘if it saves one life, it’s worth it’ and so on and so on.
    BTW, if the Liberals were in power, does anyone really think they would be all that much better?
    Just look over the border to NSW.
    Sieg Heil, comrades.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.