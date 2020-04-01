CNN: Hundreds of journalists are being laid off, right when the public needs them the most.
Liberty Quote
The first duty of a prosecutor, as an officer of the court, is to uphold the rule of law. By withholding exculpatory evidence, these prosecutors failed to do so. A judge should not have to give a prosecutor an order to follow the law.— Jim Morhard
-
Recent Comments
- Struth on Wednesday Forum: April 1, 2020
- feelthebern on Wednesday Forum: April 1, 2020
- johanna on Wednesday Forum: April 1, 2020
- bespoke on Wednesday Forum: April 1, 2020
- Chris on Scott Morrison has been played for a fool
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Wednesday Forum: April 1, 2020
- MPH on Estimating the optimal lockdown time
- Hay Stockard on Fake law inspired by fake cabinet threatens fake prison terms
- Top Ender on Wednesday Forum: April 1, 2020
- feelthebern on Wednesday Forum: April 1, 2020
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: April 1, 2020
- Mr Rusty on Wednesday Forum: April 1, 2020
- Struth on Wednesday Forum: April 1, 2020
- EvilElvis on Wednesday Forum: April 1, 2020
- The Beer Whisperer on Wednesday Forum: April 1, 2020
- Ed Case on Wednesday Forum: April 1, 2020
- rickw on Wednesday Forum: April 1, 2020
- bespoke on Wednesday Forum: April 1, 2020
- The Beer Whisperer on Wednesday Forum: April 1, 2020
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: April 1, 2020
- Hay Stockard on Wednesday Forum: April 1, 2020
- Mindfree on Wednesday Forum: April 1, 2020
- Iampeter on Estimating the optimal lockdown time
- EvilElvis on Wednesday Forum: April 1, 2020
- Iampeter on Estimating the optimal lockdown time
- The Beer Whisperer on Wednesday Forum: April 1, 2020
- Speedbox on Wednesday Forum: April 1, 2020
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: April 1, 2020
- The Beer Whisperer on Tuesday Forum: March 31, 2020
- Fat Tony on Wednesday Forum: April 1, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Essential Smirkers
- D
- Estimating the optimal lockdown time
- Fake law inspired by fake cabinet threatens fake prison terms
- For Queensland Labor, coronavirus a disappointment so far
- Happy Talk: Trump Makes Time To Humiliate Hack
- Wednesday Forum: April 1, 2020
- RE will kill us if Covid-19 doesn’t!
- “You know it is going away”
- Scott Morrison has been played for a fool
- The Greater Depression
- Just when they thought they were out …
- May you live in idiotic times
- Utterly shameless
- Business chiefs work miracles for the cause, mocked by media
- It’s all about Trump it’s only about Trump
- Tuesday Forum: March 31, 2020
- What they said: COVID-19 edition
- Shut Down The Shut-Down Before The People Do It For You
- Moral Distancing
- Outstanding
- Know-All’s Ark
- Every government’s greatest wish: to spend like a drunken sailor
- Quantitative easing explained
- Being seen and also herd
- A rousing editorial in The Spectator
- Mises on Society
- Fuller Shtick: the NSW Police Commissioner is “turned on”
- Stop in the name of love, says one of The Supremes
- This is not essential
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Hundreds of journalist who have lied, lied, lied, laid off when the truth is just as important as always. Meanwhile, ABC blames coronavirus on global warming.