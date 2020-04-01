Fake law inspired by fake cabinet threatens fake prison terms

Democracy Dies in Darkness – motto of the Washington Post
GLADYS Berejiklian – let’s call her “Premier Zero” because she’s the leader whose stark ineptitude with the Ruby Princess has infected her several counterparts in the Commonwealth – has now decreed that anyone in NSW who leaves his house without a “reasonable excuse” could spend “up to six months in prison and face an $11,000 fine.” This lunacy was gazetted as an “emergency ministerial directive” in the dead of night, reports say, and “enacts” (says Fairfax) decisions made by the “national cabinet.” This means the entire population of New South Wales is being detained by the police. Neither the state parliament nor the Federal parliament have enacted real laws to accomplish any of this – and if they did they would almost certainly be struck down in the High Court. That is, if the High Court retains even the slightest intellectual attachment to the rule of law as it has been understood in the Anglophone world for several centuries. Nobody will be sent to prison for feeding the ducks at the pond down the road or skateboarding alone in a carpark. If they were, it would be an assault on reason and justice so egregious that the citizenry would be forced to fight back – in the open and not passively. I hope it won’t come to that but if it does, the government asked for it. Miss Berejiklian is stoking the coals of fear and crisis to shift blame for her own incompetence to the public at large.
This is what a police state is like, it is a state in which a government can issue orders or express preferences with no legal authority and the police will enforce ministers’ wishes.”
– Lord Sumption on coronavirus “laws”
Mindless police in Derbyshire – believing themselves to be empowered by equally mindless politicians – dyed a ‘blue lagoon’ black in the Peak District at the weekend to deter visitors. This is not a tall story. This is real. Here they are posing proudly for a picture before despoiling the water. “We have attended the location this morning and used water dye to make the water look less appealing,” a spokes-vandal said on the Buxton Police Facebook page. These, and a rapidly accumulating collection of other case-studies, prove the Western world is in thrall to mass hysteria – if not a mass psychosis – born of selfishness and cowardice. The selfishness is the egomaniacal way taxpayer-funded bureaucrats and politicians – on full pay – terminated the employment of an entire nation and ruined the futures of millions of people; and not merely that they did it but why. They did it because they, personally, didn’t want to risk being blamed by a gotcha-crazed media for a small minority of coronavirus cases ending in the worst possible way. The cowardice is a nation’s fear of catching a cold (the preponderant physical reaction to COVID-19). We were encouraged to think this way by politicians who needed fear to get away with totalitarian perversity. Now we’re all honorary burgers of Buxton: our freedoms have been blackened to make them less appealing. Only intelligent rebellion can redeem this shameful tragedy.
Erik von Kuehnelt-Leddihn:
‘Who is secure in all his basic needs? Who has work, spiritual care, medical care, housing, food, occasional entertainment, free clothing, free burial, free everything?
The answer might be nuns and monks, but the standard reply is ‘prisoners’.’,
Erik von Kuehnelt-Leddihn:
“For the average person, all problems date to World War II; for the more informed, to World War I; for the genuine historian, to the French Revolution.”
Good to see Lord Sumption* got plenty of airplay on BBC News today.
I doubt he’d ever be heard of on Their ABC.
*although I must say his brother Conspicuous Con is sadly missing these days.
Good article ! In Victoria , Totalitarian Dan has banned the sale of guns and ammunition to recreational shooters .Very concerning .
Neither the state parliament nor the Federal Parliament have enacted real laws to accomplish any of this – and if they did they would almost certainly be struck down in the High Court.
If the High Court were sitting; they fear being struck down themlselves – by covid-19.
Thanks CL. You can be in charge of the trials when the citizens take their country back.
Articles from the UK indicate a slow burn in the population against the political policing of citizens. Trust in the police has generally been high in the old country but unravelling over the past few years due to lack of attention to grooming and rape gangs, ‘hate crime’ surveillance and similar heavy handed action by the plod. The over the top enforcement of social distancing etc now will erode respect for the police in a very short time. Once a few hot heads start to push back the situation in some cities could get very ugly. Why the government there and here cannot see the danger of civil unrest getting out of control is hard to understand.
stark ineptitude
I don’t believe ineptitude can explain letting the passengers disembark into the city, hundreds of recorded ill passengers on board and half a dozen or so diagnosed with the virus.
It has contributed to the spreading of the virus which has caused much suffering and fear. Gladys B seems secretive about it all.
Could these clowns get more ridiculous if they tried?
And has Gladys unleashed her wrath upon whomsoever it was that allowed the carriers from the Ruby Princess to disembark?
Or is that different because they are a professional who could not be expected to know better, while we plebs must anticipate every nuance of laws and rules that were never discussed in public nor even in parliament.
Is a mechanic considered essential? My rego is due and I’m waiting on a part (should arrive today) and then need to get to a mechanic for a pink slip.
What about auto parts shops too?
I work in an essential service and am still on normal work duties and I need the car to get to work.
They won’t be able to walk this one back like they did with the greyhounds.
Looks like the ALP will see a landslide in their favour come next elections … see how simply doing nothing at the right time can result in success.
Yep, many cops appear to have slipped across the ‘thin blue line’ to the other side and are actively and forcefully suppressing and stealing from the citizens whom in former years they served to protect. No law – or even a political command with no law at all – appears too bad that they won’t happily oblige, and feel smug about it.
If they get pushy to me personally I have a stout stick and a strong right arm for them.
Unfortunately at this stage there is nothing I can do for the rest of you.
Gladys does have an Armenian background. She’s probably just trying to re-enact the glory days of the Soviet Union using the state security service, er, police. I love the way they have to turn up in their “combat gear” to tell people they can’t use a park. Still as they said they wouldn’t do breathalysers or other police functions the next best thing to justify their continued payment is to keep the citizenry inside their own prisons.
Still waiting for the politicians, their minions and public servants to have pay cuts and/or be laid off. I wonder if Glads and her “advisers” realise how many ex-voters they have turned off? Too stupid to notice while they “do something, anything”.
Let the virus spread?
Just got back from shopping. Desperate Dan could have made a killing with fines. The bizarre thing were the number of very elderly lined up to be the first ones in and then doddering around the specials aisle pondering how many bags of garden mulch and seedlings to buy. This couldn’t wait with winter on its way?
It is also funny that the people who demand we obey laws don’t really understand how laws work, flinging them about like confetti, and glibly ignore the constraints the system puts on them in their eagerness to lay more constraints on us.
I sincerely hope that all the people who have had their businesses ruined band together to recoup what they can from the government and all the stupidity, venality, paranoia, stupidity, opportunism, and stupidity comes tumbling out for the world to see and every one of these clowns’ careers is ruined as well as them being mocked long and loud for the rest of their scabby vermin-infested little lives.
Let the snivelling opportunistic politicians who take their place (there is always more where they come from) sniff the air and sense that there are a lot of votes to be had in punishing these people for their culpability with the same abandon they punished us for our innocence, deny them pensions, gold cards, and most importantly security details.
Let them sink into penury on the streets, selling the right to kick them in the head so as to make enough money to pay for their fame addiction by bribing people with cameras to ask them random questions and then letting them answer.
Let their kids disown them, adopting names like ‘Milat’, ‘Manson’ and ‘The Ripper’ to escape the infamy.
And Gladys is waaaay overcompensating for her signal incompetence – it looks desperate, and stinks like merde. She needs to be strung up like a pinata on Macquarie Street outside Parliament House, with teams of top surgeons to reassemble her smashed and broken body so it can be done all over again.
I feel slightly better now.
And will feel passably well when I can take to her twitching whimpering person with a baseball bat that has bent four inch nails projecting at startling angles until I am exhausted.
