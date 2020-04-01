Fake law inspired by fake cabinet threatens fake prison terms

Democracy Dies in Darkness – motto of the Washington Post

GLADYS Berejiklian – let’s call her “Premier Zero” because she’s the leader whose stark ineptitude with the Ruby Princess has infected her several counterparts in the Commonwealth – has now decreed that anyone in NSW who leaves his house without a “reasonable excuse” could spend “up to six months in prison and face an $11,000 fine.” This lunacy was gazetted as an “emergency ministerial directive” in the dead of night, reports say, and “enacts” (says Fairfax) decisions made by the “national cabinet.” This means the entire population of New South Wales is being detained by the police. Neither the state parliament nor the Federal parliament have enacted real laws to accomplish any of this – and if they did they would almost certainly be struck down in the High Court. That is, if the High Court retains even the slightest intellectual attachment to the rule of law as it has been understood in the Anglophone world for several centuries. Nobody will be sent to prison for feeding the ducks at the pond down the road or skateboarding alone in a carpark. If they were, it would be an assault on reason and justice so egregious that the citizenry would be forced to fight back – in the open and not passively. I hope it won’t come to that but if it does, the government asked for it. Miss Berejiklian is stoking the coals of fear and crisis to shift blame for her own incompetence to the public at large.

This is what a police state is like, it is a state in which a government can issue orders or express preferences with no legal authority and the police will enforce ministers’ wishes.” – Lord Sumption on coronavirus “laws”



Mindless police in Derbyshire – believing themselves to be empowered by equally mindless politicians – dyed a ‘blue lagoon’ black in the Peak District at the weekend to deter visitors. This is not a tall story. This is real. Here they are posing proudly for a picture before despoiling the water. “We have attended the location this morning and used water dye to make the water look less appealing,” a spokes-vandal said on the Buxton Police Facebook page. These, and a rapidly accumulating collection of other case-studies, prove the Western world is in thrall to mass hysteria – if not a mass psychosis – born of selfishness and cowardice. The selfishness is the egomaniacal way taxpayer-funded bureaucrats and politicians – on full pay – terminated the employment of an entire nation and ruined the futures of millions of people; and not merely that they did it but why. They did it because they, personally, didn’t want to risk being blamed by a gotcha-crazed media for a small minority of coronavirus cases ending in the worst possible way. The cowardice is a nation’s fear of catching a cold (the preponderant physical reaction to COVID-19). We were encouraged to think this way by politicians who needed fear to get away with totalitarian perversity. Now we’re all honorary burgers of Buxton: our freedoms have been blackened to make them less appealing. Only intelligent rebellion can redeem this shameful tragedy.