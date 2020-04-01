For Queensland Labor, coronavirus a disappointment so far

Committee recommends Queensland legalise voluntary assisted dying.

Chief promoter of the cause, David Muir – chairman of the far left-wing Clem Jones Trust (mentioned here in November) – wants pandemic restrictions lifted so that Parliament can be recalled to pass laws legalising VAD before the October election. He says the LNP, if elected, won’t do so. He’s right. They won’t.

“We recognise that the State Parliament has scaled back its sitting schedule because of the coronavirus, but other vital issues like VAD should still be addressed,” he said. “Queenslanders expect swift and bipartisan support for the passage of any new laws related to battling the current virus emergency, meaning MPs could devote appropriate time to considering new VAD laws.



This means the same sitting of Parliament that passed laws to protect the elderly and vulnerable from COVID-19 would also legalise the killing of the elderly and vulnerable by doctors. Greens Party MP Michael Berkman, a VAD committeeman, goes further. He wants the Parliament to sit regularly from now on to ensure all tangential requisites of legalisation can be finalised before the election. For leftists, there is nowhere near enough death in the world right now. It’s likely that some elderly people will ask medicos to kill them out of fear of a coronavirus end or to avoid being a ‘burden’ during a pandemic. Labor is fine with that.