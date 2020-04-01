How things change

Posted on 9:57 pm, April 1, 2020 by Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, 10 September 2018:

Climate change is the defining issue of our time – and we are at a defining moment.

We face a direct existential threat.

Climate change is moving faster than we are – and its speed has provoked a sonic boom SOS across our world.

If we do not change course by 2020, we risk missing the point where we can avoid runaway climate change, with disastrous consequences for people and all the natural systems that sustain us.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, 31 March, 2020:

Covid-19 is the greatest test that we have faced together since the formation of the United Nations …

The new coronavirus disease is attacking societies at their core, claiming lives and people’s livelihoods …

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, sometime in the future:

The asteroid that is heading to the Earth is projected to kill all humanity. It is a true existential crisis. I apologise for not advocating for sufficient protection against a meteorite strike on the Earth.

About Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

I'm a retired general who occasionally gets called back to save the republic before returning to my plough.
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to How things change

  1. Fresh Pat
    #3388353, posted on April 1, 2020 at 10:06 pm

    Wankers, one and all

  2. Leo G
    #3388374, posted on April 1, 2020 at 10:23 pm

    United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, 31 March, 2020:

    Covid-19 is the greatest test that we have faced together since the formation of the United Nations …

    But the formation of the United Nations likely remains the greater threat.

  3. Mother Lode
    #3388380, posted on April 1, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    OK, perhaps I have been reading this wrong.

    Are you saying the UN is not a comedy troupe?

  4. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3388384, posted on April 1, 2020 at 10:33 pm

    Re phrase that comrade wossisname of the untidy nayshuns thus :
    Globalism in all its forms is the greatest threat to people’s freedom since the socialists Hitler , Stalin and Soros , we must unite to defeat this evil threat to humanity.
    There that fixed that !

  5. Anthony
    #3388393, posted on April 1, 2020 at 10:40 pm

    In all seriousness tho. We should probably have an asteroid deflection capability.

  6. chaamjamal
    #3388416, posted on April 1, 2020 at 10:49 pm

    The UN is a rogue public service bureaucracy that is too busy serving itself to serve the public. It has no constraints, no oversight, and no accountability.

    https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/03/18/the-eco-crisis-ambition-of-the-un/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.