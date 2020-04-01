How things change

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, 10 September 2018:
Climate change is the defining issue of our time – and we are at a defining moment.
We face a direct existential threat.
Climate change is moving faster than we are – and its speed has provoked a sonic boom SOS across our world.
If we do not change course by 2020, we risk missing the point where we can avoid runaway climate change, with disastrous consequences for people and all the natural systems that sustain us.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, 31 March, 2020:
Covid-19 is the greatest test that we have faced together since the formation of the United Nations …
The new coronavirus disease is attacking societies at their core, claiming lives and people’s livelihoods …
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, sometime in the future:
The asteroid that is heading to the Earth is projected to kill all humanity. It is a true existential crisis. I apologise for not advocating for sufficient protection against a meteorite strike on the Earth.
Wankers, one and all
But the formation of the United Nations likely remains the greater threat.
OK, perhaps I have been reading this wrong.
Are you saying the UN is not a comedy troupe?
Re phrase that comrade wossisname of the untidy nayshuns thus :
Globalism in all its forms is the greatest threat to people’s freedom since the socialists Hitler , Stalin and Soros , we must unite to defeat this evil threat to humanity.
There that fixed that !
In all seriousness tho. We should probably have an asteroid deflection capability.
The UN is a rogue public service bureaucracy that is too busy serving itself to serve the public. It has no constraints, no oversight, and no accountability.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/03/18/the-eco-crisis-ambition-of-the-un/