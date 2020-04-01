Liberty Quote
Eternal vigilance and a short fuse is what the electorate must have.— Infidel Tiger
-
-
Wednesday Forum: April 1, 2020
First
Second
Air hellair.
Bronze?
Third
QLD public servants being paid more to vote Labor.
Sydney traffic absolutely magic at moment. Getting to work a breeze.
Lucky
“Leigh Lowe
#3387173, posted on April 1, 2020 at 9:00 am
Jobs lost everywhere, but the Pavlosaurus is still pulling $420k to be CEO of Zero Inc.
Nice.
I do hope Izzy sends out a “God’s wrath” tweet.
“Pavlosaurus” always good to have a laugh early in the morning. Thanks LL.
The days of a corporate Rugger structure are gone.
It will go back to being a semi-professional sport run by a voluntary board with minimal management on permanent staff.
No-one will be pulling $800k to run the tiny outfit it will become.
Such a great cartoon, Doomlord! Thanks — and thanks for the Cat: such a rarity in a police state.
Notice the Australian flags in Leak’s cartoon are flying backwards?
A lot of punch in that detail. Everything is running back to front.
“The days of a corporate Rugger structure are gone.
It will go back to being a semi-professional sport run by a voluntary board with minimal management on permanent staff.
No-one will be pulling $800k to run the tiny outfit it will become.”
Yep..and maybe that is a good thing…another silver lining that emanates from this China virus.
Spent too much time typing this to leave it lost on the old thread.
Gab and notafan, thanks for your responses over there.
Received our first Woolworths seniors assist home delivery this morning.
As Lizzie commented, navigating their website can be a challenge at first, but that should become easier with practice. The delivery is in a five hour bracket, we ended up with 0500 to1000. We had a text last night to confirm our delivery would occur, and a text shortly before arrival. The real pain was having to be up before 0500 to be ready, the actual delivery was around 0645.
The only things we missed out on were toilet paper (surprise) and kitchen paper. What we have noticed is the disappearance of Kleenex and Sorbent paper products grom Woolworths. Only Quilton or generic brands now seem to be available.
Have others noticed this? If so, I suspect that the manufacturers might have big (and higher priced) contracts with somewhere else. No prize for guessing! This could be a result of Woolworths’ practice of screwing down what they pay suppliers, thus causing them to look elsewhere for more profitable contracts. Coles might be having similar problems.
Singapore does not allow people to self isolate
Just watched Peter Stefanovic on Sky interviewing (more like a fireside chat with a mate) some dill (Australian, ex-war correspondent) who’s been on the network over the past few months as an “Expert!!!” on US politics. Whenever I’ve seen him, he always looks like he’s half cut.
Today, the discussion was about NY’s current China Pestilence status. The conversation turned next to the governor – Andrew Cuomo.
According to your man on the ground, Cuomo is displaying all the qualities of a president in waiting, especially his ability to instil hope and confidence to the sad, downtrodden, terror-instilled populace. This led into a comment from Stefanovic that Cuomo’s demeanour was in sharp contrast to the current President – no mention of his name – and who’s attitude was its antithesis.
And no mention of Trump’s presser and Q&A with that idiot and all-round sh1t-stirrer Jim Acosta, which we’ve all seen courtesy of Steve Kates. I fully expected a foreshadowing of the 2nd coming to unfold before our eyes with possible corona/halo effect to push the point. All CNN fake news playbook and clear and unrivalled bias.
On that performance Stefanovic has to go.