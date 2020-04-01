“You know it is going away”

Posted on 12:01 am, April 1, 2020 by Steve Kates

“I want to keep the country calm.”

And there is then this, which you don’t hear very much about: Sweden’s Approach To Coronavirus: Do Nothing.

Sweden has taken a slightly different approach to coronavirus than the rest of the world, allowing life to go on as ‘normal’ with a few exceptions.

Unlike neighboring Denmark – which has restricted meetings to 10 people or less, Swedes are still going out to nightclubs, hanging out with friends, and even ‘enjoying ice creams beneath a giant Thor statue in Mariatorget square,’ according to the BBC.

Not only is it going away, for almost all of us it’s hardly been present.

