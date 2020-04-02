Adam: Adding fuel to the fire.

I haven’t had any posts up for the last few days as I haven’t had anything to talk about. There is only so much discussion of the current virus situation that my patience can put up with. What I have said is still my view and nothing is really changing at this point.
About the only thing of note that I haven’t mentioned is the hysterical meltdown of those on the libertarian side of things to just about any government reaction to the current crisis. You can only imagine what this lot would have been saying when nations enacted rationing measures in WWII. Something along the lines of clawing the skin off their faces as they howled at the sky that these measures would never end and that our “rights” had been permanently taken away.
Peter Hitches is one of the very worst offenders, an hysterical female-like counterpoint to his deceased brother, who although a committed atheist would have at least been dealing with the current situation through the prism of a whisky glass and a cloud of cigarette smoke. Instead, Peter is dancing around with his hands in the air in mortal abject terror of any government imposed change to his daily routine whatsoever.
They scoff at alarming projections of deaths and point at the current low mortality rate as proof of their righteousness, seemingly unaware that the death toll is low because of the current measures, not in spite of them. One only has to look at the stark rise in deaths in New York and the desperate pleading for help from the governor Andrew Cuomo to understand that this is not business as usual.
Libertarians and many people on the alt right side are obsessed with their rights. What garners little attention from them is any real discussion of responsibilities, either individual or collective. So any measures in such a crisis are dismissed as over the top authoritarianism reminiscent of the worst crimes of the Soviet politburo. That the vast majority of us have never lived through such a critical event as this is somehow left out of the equation.
The overwhelming sniping from the sidelines at any attempts from nations’ leaders to deal with what is unfolding is typical behaviour of the backseat leader. But it is one thing to grandstand about just what should be done when you are in the convenient position of having no responsibility for the imaginary actions which you would take. It is another thing entirely to be on the front lines with a fearful amount of skin in the game as the crap is hitting a zeppelin sized fan.
Our responsibilities at the moment are to sit tight and do our best to not add to the problem. Yes we are suffering some discomfort. Yes, we are also taking a financial hit. Yes, some people are taking a bigger hit than others, either due to their own unpreparedness or suffering the ill fortune of this being very bad timing. But what are governments supposed to do? Take everyone’s individual circumstances into account? Even if they could, which they cannot, exactly why should they?
Our great handicap is that so many of us are conditioned to looking to government to solve our problems. So that when a very big event such as this happens then our only recourse is to scream and shout that something must be done or must not be done as the case may be. But the situation is not normal and screaming at the sky is beyond useless. What we must do is batten down the hatches and rely on ourselves and family and communities first. We must find ways to get things done.
Only when the pandemic lifts will we know in which form the world will exist. Until then it is useless to speculate, and it only serves to handicap what our leaders need to do, for good or ill. They are not perfect but for some reason we expect perfection of them in an impossible situation. Such is the human condition.
Effing wanker. Another chicken little. A whipped cur. A suckhole and a dobber. I don’t have a high opinion of him or craven scribbles.
Haven’t you been watching Sinc? We’ve seen blue light flashing cop cars careening across parklands threatening to run over sunbathers who don’t move on. Breast feeding mums trying to soak up some vitamin D are told to scamper back home. It should worry us all that gun-toting cops will thoughtlessly enforce the most ridiculous commands from on high.
Perhaps wartime rationing was a bad example to use. War rationing continued until 1949 when it was removed only because of the election of R G Menzies. The labour party was not going to remove it, and given their wish for a planned economy may never have done so.
There’s a lot of good sense in this.
But not all criticism of our leaders is unjustified.
The Hunchback of Spring Street :
(a) as late as five days ago was sending spruikers and tradespeople door to door to spend taxpayer funds on changing lightbulbs that aren’t broken; but
(a) is now trying to ban couples from visiting each other, on the grounds that letting someone into your house will kill people.
If that’s not monumental incompetence and totalitarianism, I don’t know what is.
Adelagado
#3389241, posted on April 2, 2020 at 3:17 pm
Haven’t you been watching Sinc?
Apologies Sinc. I thought this was your own post.
This isn’t like war Sinc. During the wars we were not confined to our homes forcing human labor to sit idle, nor were we stopped from interacting with each other. We were encouraged to join in the community and labour was put to full use. The opposite of your argument.
Our current problem originates from governments unwilling to redeploy existing government resources, assets and labour towards health and security which is in demand and away from things such as climate change and gender equality which are unnecessary.
What an absolute crock.
This entire article consists of no more than “shut up and listen to your betters, plebs”.
I was initially very sympathetic to the harsh government response to the pandemic, however there is more and more evidence coming out each day to suggest the response was driven by catastrophic predictions based on faulty modelling and experts pushing particular agendas, sometimes personal sometimes political.
We won’t know for sure until it’s all over who was closest to the truth. But to suggest Hitchens is some sort of hand-wringing crybaby for raising legitimate questions around the cost/benefit of the response, both from an economic and societal perspective, is not just dishonest it’s downright stupid.
In the meantime Adam can fuck right off if he thinks complaining like a sanctimonious twat about fair and valuable public debate is adding anything to the current discourse.
Robber Baron – I didn’t write the post.
A discussion on the role of rights vs responsibly of those who have been hoovering up products off our retailers shelves and sending them back to China might be entertaining. Particularly the sponsorship role of the Chinese government and the property developers that have been bussing people to small country towns like Albert Nsw for this purpose. I note that respirator masks were in Short supply mid Jan about the same time the Chinese started fessing up.
I get it.
Adam is angling for a job as a beach inspector or maybe supermarket trolley inspector.
Sit tight and not mix with anyone? Well, how the hell are we going to build up the herd immunity that so many talk about if we don’t mix around, transmit the virus in mild form to others, build up our personal immunity etc.?
And “Yes, some people are taking a bigger hit than others”? This household has had its entire income stopped for the last three to four weeks. No doubt we are not alone. He’s a bit precious daring to talk about taking a financial hit from a secure position as a receiver of author royalties! (And the same goes for those in secure salaried positions, drawing on annual leave and so on.)
It undermines his otherwise useful discussion about too many people not taking personal responsibility for themselves as a general life principle – something I have advocated for many years, both before and after I joined this online forum.
I suspect we are confined so whatever deviousness the NWO is up to will be well out of sight. A virus like this is a good distraction. Our MSM are doing another 9/11 and providing hypnotizing coverage of doom, doom and more doom…..except this time, a viral object hit the population, not an orb-like flying object. Apparently hand sinaitizer doesnt burn hot enough to melt the MSM lies……
And…..in the USA apparently they are rolling out 5G ( that of the O2 destroying 60 GHz variety ) under the cover of any get together being banned worse than in china. Hey , good thing Darwin has already rolled out Chinese style phone IMEI geo-fencing and panopticon-like surveillance of its town centre.
Something bad is happening – were being trained to be locked down and be good obedient slaves. Presumably when china invades, we will be calibrated already….
In the USA, its basically literally on a war footing with 1,000,000 military reservists called up, presuambly ready to give a good bruising to whoever created this bug. As long as someone doesnt release a second more deadly virus on the USA, I predict they will hit someone hard. WW3 may have just started.
China apparently has always wanted to take over the USA but preferred biological war as it leaves infrastructure intact.
Interesting times….
I predict the presidential election cancelled and Trump will set him self as Emporer.
Adam is normally fairly sensible. In this case I suspect he is letting his personal connection to Northern Italy cloud his judgement – “shut up and listen to your betters” is not his usual stance.
Robber Baron #3389273, posted on April 2, 2020, at 3:32 pm
Adam P was right to argue that people should be taking more personal responsibility instead of just wailing “what’s the ‘gummint’ doing about it?”.
However, the other side of that coin is that the body politic has been working for a long time to make the electorate uselessly dependant on ‘da gummint’ as a God-substitute: replacement father, provider, molly-coddler, rescuer and sympathiser in times of trouble.
But he sure hasn’t made any friends with his one-sided rant.
I understand the amount of money being used to support those who are losing jobs. What I don’t understand is why the government is doubling the amount being given to welfare recipients. Welfare recipients don’t contribute the economy, many never will and most don’t want to, so why should they be given any more than necessary to ensure survival. Welfare should not be viewed as an alternative lifestyle. Second question is – what will happen when the government tries to wind the welfare back after a few months? Wait for the wails from the welfare industry and watch the backflip by Morrison. If welfare remains at what has been currently set there will be zero incentive for low paid workers to seek work!