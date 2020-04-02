Concerns Grow

Last seen at a Sydney leadership forum. Answers to ‘Paul.’ Paul likes newspaper clippings, Mahler and China.

2 Responses to Concerns Grow

  1. Rafe Champion
    #3390009, posted on April 2, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    That a state dragging 20% of humanity from poverty has ulterior motives and has to be strategically monitored. With no premium being placed on the human condition – 700 million people lifted from abject poverty. An event without precedent in world history.

    Lifted out of poverty by small moves towards capitalist/free market/private property principles. Tells us nothing about the motives of the leadership (survival as much as anything) and nothing about the tens of millions killed by the same leadership in the name of socialism and the elimination of exploitation by the bourgeoisie.

  2. Rafe Champion
    #3390049, posted on April 2, 2020 at 9:57 pm

    When Mao died the country was going down the drain, education at all levels had stopped, industry was not producing, the rural population was living at subsistence level. Deng realised that economic incentives had to be revived, hence the minor land reforms, other market reforms and the open door. Those modest reforms unleashed the power of the market and private incentives. Interestingly a lot of the private incentives resulted in outright crime and the corruption of crony capitalism that has achieved epic proportions. But still 20% of humanity rose from poverty, not lifted by a benign government but uplifted by their own efforts given a tiny bit of room to move.

