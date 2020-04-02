My RMIT University colleagues (Darcy Allen, Chris Berg, Aaron Lane, Jason Potts) and I are frantically writing up our next book:

Cryoeconomics: How to unfreeze the economy.

The Australian government, like many governments around the world, wants to freeze the economy while it tackles the coronavirus pandemic. This is what the Commonwealth’s JobKeeper payments and bailout packages are supposed to do: hold workers in place and keep employment relationships together until mandatory social distancing ends.

Easier said than done. We are in completely uncharted territory. We’ve never tried to freeze an economy before, let alone tried to thaw it out a few weeks or months later. That’s why our new project, cryoeconomics, looks at the economics of unfreezing an economy.