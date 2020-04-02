Flatten The Nerve

Teachers Urge Government To Reopen Schools Before Students Learn To Think For Themselves https://t.co/rV8xsokubp
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 31, 2020
Liberty Quote
No government ever voluntarily reduces itself in size. Government programs, once launched, never disappear. Actually, a government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we’ll ever see on this earth!— Ronald Reagan
-
-
When satire becomes indistinguishable from reality…
Haha, the Bee is fantastic.
I was reading this morning on Their ABC or the Aged, where parents were complaining that schools hadn’t provided them with the tools to home school their kids.
What? Parents no longer have any capability or capacity to teach their kids reading and basic arithmetic?
In an age where we have the technology to access to just about every piece of knowledge ever gleaned, these people seem to be incapable of the most basic of skills.
In an age where we have the technology to access to just about every piece of knowledge ever gleaned, these people seem to be incapable of the most basic of skills.
They went through the Australian education system.
It’s a vicious circle.