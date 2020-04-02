Flatten The Nerve

Posted on 1:34 pm, April 2, 2020 by currencylad

4 Responses to Flatten The Nerve

  1. Archivist
    #3389135, posted on April 2, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    When satire becomes indistinguishable from reality…

  2. tgs
    #3389160, posted on April 2, 2020 at 2:10 pm

    Haha, the Bee is fantastic.

  3. bemused
    #3389176, posted on April 2, 2020 at 2:20 pm

    I was reading this morning on Their ABC or the Aged, where parents were complaining that schools hadn’t provided them with the tools to home school their kids.

    What? Parents no longer have any capability or capacity to teach their kids reading and basic arithmetic?

    In an age where we have the technology to access to just about every piece of knowledge ever gleaned, these people seem to be incapable of the most basic of skills.

  4. Tim Neilson
    #3389194, posted on April 2, 2020 at 2:30 pm

    They went through the Australian education system.

    It’s a vicious circle.

