Never let a good crisis go to waste – Winston Churchill

TAFKAS is not an AFL fan. He is not from Victoria and it does not really float his boat. But that is inconsequential to the following.

Writing in (where else but) the Guardian, Rana Hussain, a diversity and inclusion specialist, a writer and a member of the Outer Sanctum podcast says the following about AFL in a post WuFlu environment:

Given a chance to rebuild, let’s create an industry that is equitable and an environment where elite athletes exist in the same reality as their colleagues in other roles across the industry. Let’s rebuild this industry so that it truly reflects the society to which it owes its existence. Rebuild it with people of varying intersections, class and experiences inside headquarters and at clubs, as well as in the stands.

No commentary from TAFKAS is required, but the emphases are his. Just read it again and let it sink in.