Never let a good crisis go to waste – Winston Churchill

Posted on 3:00 pm, April 2, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

TAFKAS is not an AFL fan.  He is not from Victoria and it does not really float his boat.  But that is inconsequential to the following.

Writing in (where else but) the Guardian, Rana Hussain, a diversity and inclusion specialist, a writer and a member of the Outer Sanctum podcast says the following about AFL in a post WuFlu environment:

Given a chance to rebuild, let’s create an industry that is equitable and an environment where elite athletes exist in the same reality as their colleagues in other roles across the industry. Let’s rebuild this industry so that it truly reflects the society to which it owes its existence. Rebuild it with people of varying intersections, class and experiences inside headquarters and at clubs, as well as in the stands.

No commentary from TAFKAS is required, but the emphases are his.  Just read it again and let it sink in.

  1. a happy little debunker
    #3389230, posted on April 2, 2020 at 3:08 pm

    One time after WWII when Churchill led the opposition, he went into the loo only to find Attlee at the urinal. He walked down to the other end of the row. Attlee asked him if he was feeling standoffish. Churchill said that when ever you socialists see anything really big, you want to nationalize it.

    Not verified, but it sounds appropriate

  2. stevem
    #3389233, posted on April 2, 2020 at 3:11 pm

    I agree with Rana Hussain. I believe every single person employed is an AFL fan. Not one NRL fan among the lot of them!
    Clearly the clubs need to be rebuilt with NRL or RA people – RA looks like going broke, so Raelene Castle will probable need a new gig.

  3. bemused
    #3389239, posted on April 2, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    That reads like a Google translation of Chinese.

  4. bollux
    #3389270, posted on April 2, 2020 at 3:32 pm

    I see a future for dwarves and blind people. No offence.

  5. Tim Neilson
    #3389274, posted on April 2, 2020 at 3:33 pm

    the society to which it owes its existence

    In one sense it owes its existence to the British Protestant settlers who established the game in the 1850’s and nurtured it in its formative years, and perhaps also to the Gaelic settlers who then took it up with enthusiasm and made it the favourite winter pastime of the whole community.

    I presume that’s not what she means.

    In another sense it owes its existence to the club members who now pay their membership fee each year, and to the other fans who buy tickets at the gate or at least tune into the broadcasts thus bolstering the advertising value of the code. If they don’t like the demographics of the code they’ll stop supporting it – no need for social engineering, just let the code survive or fail in a free market.

  6. Tim Neilson
    #3389281, posted on April 2, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    Rebuild it with people of varying intersections, class

    This reveals her utter ignorance of Australian rules football.

    At Geelong, people who went to school at Grammar with Prince Charles barrack alongside people who were laid off from the Ford assembly line. Billionaires and paupers, celebrities and nonentities, all supporting the same team. Always has been, always will be. That’s always been one of the strengths of the code.

  7. Steve
    #3389294, posted on April 2, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    Its Newspeak – the NWO are creating “order out of chaos”, the problem is its PC to its max and anyone remotely sane will mock it….

    Barf.

  8. Robber Baron
    #3389313, posted on April 2, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    Tranny dunnies will lead us out of this depression.

  9. Baa Humbug
    #3389327, posted on April 2, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    Shorter version:
    “Lets fvck up the AFL until it goes the way of the VFL”.

