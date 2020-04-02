SA flattening the RE curve

At 7 the wind in SA contributed 19 MW to the demand of 1.3GW (1.4%) blowing at 0.8% of capacity. Most of the supply came from local gas with 280MW from coal burners in Qld (via NSW) and hydro in Tasmania (via Vic).
NEM: 1.GW for 20GW demand (5.5%) at 16% capacity.
It is remarkable how “hydro from Tasmania” is now smiled upon to such an extent that the mendicant nature state is now spoken of as a possible “battery for the nation”.
We recall how public opinion was battered into shape and the Franklin and Gordon Rivers were declared no go zones. They had to remain pristine, no dams allowed.
That campaign was indeed a watershed for Bob Brown and gave immaculate conception to the Greens. We’ve watched with increasing concern as the tree huggers of those days morphed in a fabian fashion to become the watermelons of today.
Despite the enormous success of the Snowy scheme of the 1950s and 1960s, and the belated recognition that more hydro in Tassie might have a higher purpose, hydro power has been banned on the mainland just as effectively as has nuclear.
We live not so much in “interesting times” as in The Age of Stupid.