The dominant lesson of the Great Depression and the Great Recession is that when government overspends, overtaxes and over-regulates, economic freedom is suppressed and economic growth vanishes.— Phil Gramm and Michael Solon
Thursday Forum: April 2, 2020
Please be alert to public servants trying to infect the new thread with coronavirus.
They know they need to import more cases to bump up the numbers.
This is a change!
18 th
Just awaiting The Hunchback’s presser.
Today he will be going through the 43 exemptions to yesterday’s rule and 4 clarifications to the 28 exemptions to the rule from the previous day. Of course, he’ll be declaring today’s rule and that he has POWER.
A new one of these seems to magically appear at the same time – everyday.
China did this.
Can we get back to work yet?
Australia dodged it.
The stench from the previous OT wafting away..
It may be a self replicating organism oozing out of the primordial swamp…
From the Oz. I thought maritime law was fairly strict about these matters?
Australia has no fucking border control thanks to the cockheads in Government.
I’d also attribute a chunk of it to the public service.
Shit. USA just cracked 1000 Bat Flu deaths in a day.
The AFR is running a story today how the new Optus CEO is “managing” this new work paradigm.
Considering her 7 figure package, I expect she’s managing ok.
Skye New’s Tom Whathisface really pisses me off with his supercilious attitude. Typical of the late 20’s know it all. The female so so low energy. Makes the program a waste of time but for the occasional interesting guest.
What happened to Toms 4am stint?
Trying to do the right thing and keeping 1.5mtrs from the bride but she keeps rolling over and fooling around under the sheets.
Is there a new regulation yet on this dastardly behaviour?
Should I submit this to the fictitious/factitious “National Cabinet”? Please, I need guidance from this new august body.
US might have recorded a big jump in deaths in certain places but in most US hospitals they are currently laying off workers because there is nothing to do.
Strange times.
Early start to day ……….No work no reason to get up so early
The female so so low energy
You’re looking in the wrong place.
If you want high energy, get some Exotic Joe into you on Netflix.
A new Fred.
As fresh as a disinfected sippy cup.
Shop closed though.
Where can Numbers bully another barista with his virus vessel?
Yes, but no one wants to go all Alexander Marinesko on the cruise ships.
https://aatishb.com/covidtrends/
The numbers still don’t make sense to me.
Looking at the graphs in the link above we have NY as a special problem. The other states, not so bad.
I’m thinking the data is garbage.
According to the communist government of Queensland, our 228,000 state public servants are doing it tough during this “crisis” – some pubics are even having to work from home.
The kind and generous Palletshack is rolling out a 3% immediate pay rise plus a $1,250 (?) cash payment to ease the burden on the poor souls.
CNBC – Feb. 3, 2020:
“While the new coronavirus ravages much of China and world leaders rush to close their borders to protect citizens from the outbreak, the flu has quietly killed 10,000 in the U.S. so far this influenza season.
At least 19 million people have come down with the flu in the U.S. with 180,000 ending up in the hospital, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The flu season, which started in September and can run until May, is currently at its peak and poses a greater health threat to the U.S. than the new coronavirus, physicians say.”
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/02/03/the-flu-has-already-killed-10000-across-us-as-world-frets-over-coronavirus.html
Coronavirus Sound of Music parody
The kind and generous Palletshack is rolling out a 3% immediate pay rise plus a $1,250 (?) cash payment to ease the burden on the poor souls.
I wouldn’t begrudge a pay rise to the medical staff the government is ordering to work in unsafe conditions without essential equipment such as masks and goggles.
The cost could be borne by a modest sacrifice from the rest.
‘We’re all in this together.’
From the OT
Beach Swimmer
#3388877, posted on April 2, 2020 at 10:47 am
Lizzie, they’re not sheltering, like in a storm. They’re attempting to do what the Tampa tried to do, which another poster pointed out further up the thread. Unless there are really sick people on board who need to be in intensive care, we are not required to assist. And nor should we, apart from provisioning the ship, but that’s all.
I don’t see hatred of this cohort here. I see reasonable people pointing out the true situation: we are being forcibly locked down; we can not visit anyone; we are being moved on from doing the most everyday things. People have lost their jobs and businesses have been forcibly closed because of this. Whether the govt is right or wrong, no-one knows as yet. But the one thing we do know is that it is costly, extremely costly, for everyone. While we’re in uncharted waters, so to speak, those cruise ships are not. They know where their home ports are and they should go.
This is not a tall poppy syndrome. The average Australian is sick and tired of a particular group of people having one rule for them and another for everyone else. Mostly it’s because they flaunt their supposed moral superiority over the plebs. These are the very people with education, abilities and experience and who are the ones that make the policies and regulations for everyone else.
This does not get them off the hook. The China Pestilence has been on the radar for weeks; at least since the end of February. I had a couple of conversations with friends, who despite the situation at hand were still going overseas. These are much older people than me, people whose age group and health would make them the right demographic for getting complications from the disease, but they wouldn’t change their plans.
No, they were hoisted on their own petard, despite the bureaucratic antics. They have no more right to feel distressed than everyone else in Australia. While they’ve been momentarily stymied most everyone else have years of rebuilding ahead of them.
Does anyone know if the flu deaths were those who had vaccinations?
They are not doing any harm and trying to link to Tampa is ludicrous. If they have any sick they are close to medical treatment. Some here are still human.
Wife and I tried to book in with our local GP practice (12 doctors) for flu shots but they say they’re not doing any due to the China virus. Suggested we keep an eye out for updates on social media. We’re getting them done at the local chemist tomorrow. Anyone know what’s going on? not like a GP clinic to pass-up the opportunity for some quick money.
Yes!
NSW social distancing laws end in 90 days.
They should end in 9 days but at least we have a deadline.
WA should restart next week. Apart from cruise filth and health department officials trying to infect Aboriginals, no one has it here.
See
http://catallaxyfiles.com/2020/04/01/wednesday-forum-april-1-2020/comment-page-5/#comment-3388894
Blot is making some sense.
85 year old passes in Queensland. How long till they stop publishing the ages of the deceased. Plus they won’t release their modelling.
Quarantine over, on the plane back to work tomorrow.
New theory:
China Flu is extending these people’s lives.
Without the medical attention these octogenarians would have died much sooner.
From the other thread as I would like to share some facechooking with you all.
Woke up this morning with the missus holding a pillow over my face.
She wanted to protect me from the bat flu.
How sweet.
Bolta’s article from the old fred:
Australians need to know when this lockdown will end
The Prime Minister and premiers have told us the coronavirus restrictions that have put businesses in “hibernation” and people into isolation will last six months. They can’t be serious. This is why Scott Morrison must tell us his exit strategy now, writes Andrew Bolt.
There is no way we can go on like this for six months. So today is when the Prime Minister must tell us his exit strategy.
Just when will Australians be allowed to leave their homes? When can we ask a friend over for dinner without risking jail?
When will police stop chasing people out of parks and off beaches? When can we play sport, go to church or reopen the thousands of businesses that have been shut?
Scott Morrison and the premiers talk of these restrictions lasting six months until this coronavirus crisis ends, but they can’t be serious.
How do they measure that end? When not one more person dies? What if people are still dying in September?
We don’t know. But until then, the Prime Minister says businesses can go into “hibernation” — helped by the $130 billion he’s giving to subsidise wages — and then “bounce back”.
Why do so many journalists repeat this fantasy? Businesses do not “hibernate” when they have no customers for six months. They die.
There will be no “bouncing back”. The economy will be shattered, unemployment will be massive and the government will be buried in debt.
And what of the people the government has just sentenced to six months of home detention?
In homes across Australia there are already 100,000 people who’ve just lost their jobs.
They’ve been humiliated. They are running out of money for their families and losing their savings.
They’ll be stuck in their apartments or houses, unable to leave except for essentials, and in most states banned from inviting anyone home.
The frustration, misery and isolation will make many such homes pressure cookers, despite Morrison’s bubbly advice to seize the chance to do more jigsaws with the kids, many of whom can’t go back to school.
That’s why the phone lines to some domestic violence units are already ringing off the hook. That’s why Victoria’s government has just banned gun sales.
Then there’s the loneliness.
I had an email on Wednesday from a Victorian widow who has no job and lives alone.
She writes, “I rely on my partner’s relatives and close friends for social interactions. However I am losing hope and feel I am being punished, put in a solitary confinement.
“I feel I am completely isolated, forgotten and cannot reach out to my family and friends.”
The national response to the coronavirus is itself a humanitarian disaster. We’re stopping thousands of people from getting infected by putting millions of Australians under an extreme pressure that will break many.
I backed the early bans. In fact, I said we banned flights from infected countries too late. Our airport checks on people flying in or disembarking from ships were too slack. We still don’t do enough to make sure infected people stay in their home quarantine.
True, Australia has nevertheless done extremely well to slow the spread of the virus and limit the deaths. Predictions of “150,000” dead already look hysterical.
Our toll was just 20 as of early on Wednesday. But this low figure and the pattern of those deaths suggest there may be now a way to keep people safe that doesn’t come at this horrendous social cost.
The latest dead was a 95-year-old woman. She was the fifth to die at Sydney’s Dorothy Henderson Lodge, the youngest 75.
Of the other 15 dead, eight caught the virus on a cruise ship. The youngest was 73.
The remaining seven were aged between 68 and 86. The youngest had “serious underlying health issues” and at least two were in hospital with cancer.
Yes, the young can also die from this virus, but in Italy the median age of the dead is around 80.
So doesn’t it make more sense to focus intensely on monitoring people who leave ships and planes and doing more to keep safe the elderly and frail, particularly those in old-age homes? To step up quarantine controls, but relax the home detention of everyone else?
Another way is possible, and Morrison must explain it before people crack and businesses close, thinking six months of pain will be too much.
That other way is what we see in Taiwan, which is militant in quarantining the potentially infectious and protecting the vulnerable, yet lets citizen go out, shop and even eat at restaurants.
It’s had just three deaths, and its economy still works. People aren’t going mad from loneliness and despair — as they will here, if these restrictions last six months.
85 year old passes in Queensland. How long till they stop publishing the ages of the deceased. Plus they won’t release their modelling.
They already suppressed the details of the one who died in Orange yesterday.
“At the wishes of the family”.
It stinks.
99 and run out is my guess.
From OOT:
Indeed. This has gone way beyond ‘poisoning the wells’. I haven’t watched the series but if they fail to mention that this person’s claim where investigated by police, could not be corroborated, contradicted even, and the charges withdrawn or dismissed, Pell ought to sue them for malicious libel for our sakes.
99 and run out is my guess.
Or cruise related.
Here you all are!
Hey Sinc your twitter account name is showing as your email address. Good idea???
Infidel Tiger,
Ninety effin days? The grubs havemruined Anzac Day already. Now they want to ruin my birthday. And if I happen to run amok it’s their fault for closing the pubs. By golly there’s going to be a get square.
Am I wrong in thinking that the Ruby Princess was bringing in a desperately ill woman who subsequently died when they made their middle of the night run into Sydney Harbour?
How long before the Oz gets a talking to from some bigwig about the Brad Norington article today?
Three-quarters of all deaths in Australia resulting from the coronavirus pandemic are linked to just three sources of infection — the Ruby Princess and three other returning cruise ships, an aged-care facility and the cancer treatment ward of a major metropolitan public hospital.
As the national death toll reached 21 on Wednesday, it emerged that eight of the dead had recently been on a cruise.
A further five were residents of the Dorothy Henderson Lodge aged-care facility at Macquarie Park in Sydney’s northwest, and two were patients in the oncology and haematology ward of Melbourne’s Alfred Hospital.
The infection source for six other deaths out of the total in Australia so far remains unclear.
Health authorities have been reluctant to release information about their identities, how they might have become infected and whether they came into contact with others. However, they appear to be standing by analysis indicating most of the nation’s confirmed cases, and deaths, are connected to overseas travel.
Me: Lizzie, they’re not sheltering, like in a storm. They’re attempting to do what the Tampa tried to do, which another poster pointed out further up the thread. Unless there are really sick people on board who need to be in intensive care, we are not required to assist. And nor should we, apart from provisioning the ship, but that’s all.
They’re trying to force the govt of sovereign nation to make changes to the current Australia-wide policy. That is the connection with the Tampa
No one said they’re not human – have a look at my full comment which is reposted for your convenience.
Ps – I’m off for a swim so if you reply, I’ll get back to you later.