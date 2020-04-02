Why didn’t leftists re-locate to beloved medical haven, Cuba?

Posted on 12:11 pm, April 2, 2020 by currencylad

Too late now. COVID-19 strands Chilean leftist in socialist Cuba, pleads for help to escape.

8 Responses to Why didn’t leftists re-locate to beloved medical haven, Cuba?

  1. jupes
    #3389024, posted on April 2, 2020 at 12:28 pm

    Who to believe?

    Cox?

    “This is a center for infections, foreigners are constantly coming and going, there’s a plague of rats, this is a closed-down hotel,” complained the actress in a video posted on social media.

    Or the stats the Cuban commies are reporting: Only six deaths?

  2. bemused
    #3389026, posted on April 2, 2020 at 12:29 pm

    Readers watch out, that site contains a Trojan and if your computer is not protected, it could be bad.

  3. Rohan
    #3389027, posted on April 2, 2020 at 12:30 pm

    This will be Australia in 18 months.

  4. C.L.
    #3389036, posted on April 2, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    Thanks, Bemused. Have changed it to a no-link headline.

  5. Hay Stockard
    #3389057, posted on April 2, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    Ah. Cuba. A place of cheerful scholar we have been told by one leftard.

  6. Leo G
    #3389058, posted on April 2, 2020 at 12:50 pm

    Why relocate when it’s only a short wait for Havana on Girt.

  7. jupes
    #3389062, posted on April 2, 2020 at 12:52 pm

    Bet you Beaugy’s glad he’s in Perth for this winter.

  8. C.L.
    #3389067, posted on April 2, 2020 at 12:55 pm

    Story and URL were from InstaPundit – surprised to learn it was a corona-link.
    Reynolds should be isolated at once.

