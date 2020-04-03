A Week End At Bernie’s Expense

IN the past, so goes the cliché, many lunatic asylums had an inmate who thought he was Napoleon. In modern Australia, the “victims” of George Pell are equally easy to find. By describing “Bernie” as a brand “new” accuser and broadcasting his claims, the ABC committed not only a criminal offence (defamation) but deliberately lied to its audience. He is not “new.” His claims were thrown out by Victorian legal officials a few years ago. These were officials who – let’s be “Frank” – were not exactly eager to protect the churchman’s rights.
As it stands, Cardinal Pell was committed to stand trial despite the absence of any evidence and was convicted of being George Pell after months of illegal public indoctrination by the ABC and other persons and outlets. But here is a bigger scandal: the ABC has repeatedly and ruthlessly used sad, clinically broken-minded individuals as live mine clearers to beat a path through legal niceties to “get” Australia’s most senior Catholic.
Pell’s become Archbishop. Pell’s become a Cardinal. Who’s gonna believe a little boy from a home against that conglomerate? You know, against that bloody goliath.”
– “Bernie” – the latest “victim” of Cardinal George Pell – has watched enough ABC television to know how to sell a story to the goliath left-wing conglomerate.
The pattern is always the same: an accuser who was once somewhere in the vicinity of the Cardinal – vaguely in his orbit – and whose life has fallen apart for some reason, now sees – or is encouraged by others to see – a real connection between his own decline and George Pell’s hazy, long ago presence.
In the old “new” case of “Bernie,” not even the vicinity ingredient of the now standard fare is true. The current regional superior of the Sisters of Nazareth, Sister Margaret O’Keefe, says the then Father Pell had never been to the children’s home where “Bernie” was “abused.” Is Sister Margaret a liar? Not likely. Whether or not the High Court rejects or upholds the appeal next Tuesday, the tragic people the national broadcaster has used for its own gratification have served a purpose and will soon be forgotten. It’s impossible and unreasonable to be angry with many of these men. They are indeed victims – of the ABC.
Story time with Mrs Snowcone.
Isn’t Sarah Ferguson the ABC journalist that ran online tips for how to “frame” the climate change narrative to get people to believe it unquestionably including by exaggerating, spinning the facts and propagandizing. My view is she is a nasty piece of work who lives by the credo that the end justifies the means with the truth being a victim in the quest for leftist power.
One of those given the full victim treatment last night was former orphanage charge Peter Clarke, the bloke who claimed Pell had somehow probed him digitally THROUGH his bathers (“cozzie” to you Sinny non-beachgoers).
Here he is in 2005, quoted by the Ballarat Courier on the worst thing about the orphanage being the day he had to leave it. That was in 2005, before the prospect of big-dollar payouts hove into view:
Mr Clarke said he loved growing up in the boy’s orphanage.
“It was great fun,” he said.
“There was always a new boy and you’d be saying “oh who’s that.”
Mr Clarke spent 18 years at the orphanage, but his toughest time was when he was released.
“They dropped me off at the station with a cardboard shoe-box and a letter,” he said.
“I was very scared and didn’t really know what I was going to do.”
It’s a blatant effort to influence the High Court process. But we knew it was coming because it’s the ABC.
ABC communards like “pucker-lips” Ferguson are evil, pure effing evil.
I think Corona hibernating time should be used to prepare a serious campaign to have the ABC de-funded as an enemy organisation.
Here is some more about Ferguson. She too is writing a book about pedophilia and the church. But you need to read the full interview to understand her hatred of the Catholic Church. https://www.smh.com.au/culture/tv-and-radio/lunch-with-sarah-ferguson-philip-larkin-child-abuse-and-china-20200306-p547lo.html
The high point of Sarah Ferguson’s career was her two part documentary foreshadowing Trump’s downfall at the hands of Robert Mueller. She should have stopped after that triumph.
Ah yes, and where’s the honorable, fastidious, wonderful, public hero, Ita Buttrose?
Ah yes, again, she’s only there as a figure head on a huge salary (google doesn’t know how much). She’s not there to actually, ya know, run an honest ship.
The Australian ABC is perhaps the biggest corruption scandal ever seen in the country, and the gutless Government does nothing but applaud.
Sadly, many abuse victims becomes clinically broken minded individuals. Because of the abuse. That’s the bigger scandal.
Got any details on this? I didn’t watch the program, but some of the media summaries suggested he decided not to proceed (not legal officials).
This makes it hard when evaluating their testimony in adulthood. Letting abusers get away with abuse because their very actions have caused their victims to become broken and less credible in accusing them is kind of perverse.
clinically broken-minded individuals
I doubt very much sad clinically broken people use the terms conglomerate and goliath in that very descriptive way, and pop up out of the blue a week before the HC judgment.
More like liars and people on the wrong side of legal issues and know what they up to with encouragement from certain quarters putting words in their mouth. Just in my opinion, of course.
Oh and given the history of the church covering up for its people, I think your ‘not likely’ is a stretch…