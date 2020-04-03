A Week End At Bernie’s Expense

IN the past, so goes the cliché, many lunatic asylums had an inmate who thought he was Napoleon. In modern Australia, the “victims” of George Pell are equally easy to find. By describing “Bernie” as a brand “new” accuser and broadcasting his claims, the ABC committed not only a criminal offence (defamation) but deliberately lied to its audience. He is not “new.” His claims were thrown out by Victorian legal officials a few years ago. These were officials who – let’s be “Frank” – were not exactly eager to protect the churchman’s rights.

As it stands, Cardinal Pell was committed to stand trial despite the absence of any evidence and was convicted of being George Pell after months of illegal public indoctrination by the ABC and other persons and outlets. But here is a bigger scandal: the ABC has repeatedly and ruthlessly used sad, clinically broken-minded individuals as live mine clearers to beat a path through legal niceties to “get” Australia’s most senior Catholic.

Pell’s become Archbishop. Pell’s become a Cardinal. Who’s gonna believe a little boy from a home against that conglomerate? You know, against that bloody goliath.” – “Bernie” – the latest “victim” of Cardinal George Pell – has watched enough ABC television to know how to sell a story to the goliath left-wing conglomerate.



The pattern is always the same: an accuser who was once somewhere in the vicinity of the Cardinal – vaguely in his orbit – and whose life has fallen apart for some reason, now sees – or is encouraged by others to see – a real connection between his own decline and George Pell’s hazy, long ago presence.

In the old “new” case of “Bernie,” not even the vicinity ingredient of the now standard fare is true. The current regional superior of the Sisters of Nazareth, Sister Margaret O’Keefe, says the then Father Pell had never been to the children’s home where “Bernie” was “abused.” Is Sister Margaret a liar? Not likely. Whether or not the High Court rejects or upholds the appeal next Tuesday, the tragic people the national broadcaster has used for its own gratification have served a purpose and will soon be forgotten. It’s impossible and unreasonable to be angry with many of these men. They are indeed victims – of the ABC.