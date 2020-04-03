Even though mum and dad are at home with little else to do

The Federal Government will spend an estimated $1.6 billion to fund the radical — but temporary — overhaul of the struggling sector, which has been pleading for a bailout as parents pull kids out of care.

Mr Morrison said free child care would be offered so essential workers could keep going to work, but Education Minister Dan Tehan later clarified all parents would qualify — including students and the unemployed.

“We want as many people being able to work as we possibly can, and we want them to be able to access child care as they need,” he told the ABC’s Afternoon Briefing program.