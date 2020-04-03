Even though mum and dad are at home with little else to do

Childcare centres to be free for parents during pandemic, Scott Morrison announces.
The Federal Government will spend an estimated $1.6 billion to fund the radical — but temporary — overhaul of the struggling sector, which has been pleading for a bailout as parents pull kids out of care.
Mr Morrison said free child care would be offered so essential workers could keep going to work, but Education Minister Dan Tehan later clarified all parents would qualify — including students and the unemployed.
“We want as many people being able to work as we possibly can, and we want them to be able to access child care as they need,” he told the ABC’s Afternoon Briefing program.
“Free.” LOL. “Temporary.” LOL. And now the government wants “as many people as possible” at work?
How did this policy get out of the lab?
The Liberal Wets market.
Meanwhile, on planet B …
Government Accidentally Shuts Itself Down With Ban On Non-Essential Businesses
How am I supposed to pay for all this largesse?
Can’t go fishing in Vic but the kids can go to childcare, can’t buy ammo, can’t do anything. I’m over it. They can’t stop this thing just slow it down, until there is a vaccine or most of the population get it. it won’t go away. How long do they think they can keep this up?
The National Babysitting Pension for obese young muuuuthurrrs – a scam as blatant as the Cripples Pension with its Lazy Son Who Cares Supplement. May the ignorant entitled young pay for it plus interest for decades to come.
Sigh, we are so fucked.
How is a childcare centre different to a school, as a vector for the spread of a virus?
Buy some popcorn when the coward they call Scott tries to wind this back. He will never have the guts. Good times for all and more coming. Anyone still doubt this is a leftard experiment?
Word has it that this shutdown crap will keep going for at least six months. I wonder when government begins to realise this is all fucked up?
Even if Mum and Dad have to work, there’s a good chance there are plenty of neighbours stuck at home. Why not allow people to pay their neighbours to look after their kids with an income tax exemption for the payment. Keeps it off the public purse.
So, lemme get this straight.
Govt. “You’re not allowed to go to work because you and everyone else will die.”
Govt. “You’re not allowed to send your kids to school, because you and everyone else will die.”
Govt. “You are allowed to send your kids to child care, because you and everyone else won’t die.”
Govt. “If you are not working, and are not sending your kids to day care, you should, and the Govt will pay for it.”
Govt. “We’re doing this because we want everyone to go to work!”
There is definite feeling that Scott Morrison and the National Cabinet have no steadying influence on them at all. They may need an older wiser head to settle them a bit.
Why not pay for all private school fees as well using the same rationale? Might as well wipe all HECS debt while SCOMO is busy socialising the whole economy.
It is clear to me that there is no political party in Australia that represents those of us who favour small government and less regulation. It’s just all degrees of big government and unfettered regulation.
Prior to GFC I think average federal spending was approx 21% of GDP. Since then I think it has ratcheted up to about 24% of GDP. Post Corona Virus, the government won’t be able to retire all these measure. Federal spending will probably end up around 30% of GDP and gods knows where state and local ends up. We will end up moribund like France with Government. Accounting for 40-45% of GDP choking the life out of the remaining 55% that has to generate the taxes to pay for this largesse.
Pro tip for SCOMO and non public sector employees. When the government accounts for 45% of GDP it needs to tax the private sector about 75% of its income in order to balance the books.
Rod,
Because local unemployed family members are not members of the union and have no formal qualifications as child carers. It is irrelevant that many of them have heaps of experience as parents. How can the government be sure you know how to be a parent without a Cert III in supervising toddlers?