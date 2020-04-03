Friday Forum: April 3, 2020

Posted on 10:00 am, April 3, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
15 Responses to Friday Forum: April 3, 2020

  6. Mother Lode
    #3390533, posted on April 3, 2020 at 10:08 am

    Sixth!

    So pleased I will sayt it three times.

    666!

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3390540, posted on April 3, 2020 at 10:12 am

    New Fred – all bright and shiny..

  9. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3390542, posted on April 3, 2020 at 10:14 am

    Stroke of luck just doing Wuhan CD ese Bat disease casualties and 9found this ! Numbers of sick rising 300 400 per day in whole country ,perhaps the home detention is working ,considering the number of people who have to get about still. We will never forgive the Chinese Communist Fascist Globalists ,they will pay for this disruption .

  10. Black Ball
    #3390543, posted on April 3, 2020 at 10:15 am

    Can anyone tell me please, what essential work do Queensland public servants do to even think of asking for a pay rise? I also note that Victoria’s pollies are getting big raises. Health Minister Mikakos says that’s ok because it was approved by an independent board. Just hurry up and die peasants.

  11. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3390547, posted on April 3, 2020 at 10:17 am

    Zulu. , I’m an old Fred 83 this year ,and still attacking stupidity .

  12. Fleeced
    #3390550, posted on April 3, 2020 at 10:18 am

    “Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned that heavy restrictions on Australia could last longer than six months.”

    I swear this guy’s going to cop a fucking bullet. Not a death threat – just pointing out the risks.

  15. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3390559, posted on April 3, 2020 at 10:22 am

    Just squeezed into the First XV

