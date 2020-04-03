Plate Leap Forward

Posted on 11:06 am, April 3, 2020 by currencylad

Shenzhen becomes first Chinese city to ban consumption of cats and dogs.

4 Responses to Plate Leap Forward

  1. Mother Lode
    #3390665, posted on April 3, 2020 at 11:27 am

    Wow.

    And we think our government has intruded on our way of life.

    Spare a thought for the cat and dog butchers, and all the purveyors of Dog Dining and Cat Cuisine.

  3. Fat Tony
    #3390687, posted on April 3, 2020 at 11:44 am

    Ok – that’s dogs and cats.
    What about rats and bats??

  4. Rob MW
    #3390698, posted on April 3, 2020 at 11:54 am

    Good to know, now what about eating those fucking horseshoe bats that in all likely hood started this mess in the first place.

    Surely there must be a better way to feed their 1.4 billion people, their diet is beyond gross. If they want a few extra lamb chops or flour, Australian farmers are just a phone call away.

