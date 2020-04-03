Towards zero emissions

Not a great time to talk about that perhaps . And more work required. Where is the plan? We could certainly use the cheaper power that the RE enthusiasts rave about.

They didn’t think much of this paper. That was some time ago and there must be more up to date estimates. The Fisher modeling was moving in that direction but the RE targets that they examined were more modest.

The conclusion:

The costs for the simulated 100% renewable electricity system are estimated to be $568 billion capital cost, $336/MWh cost of electricity and $290/tonne CO2 abatement cost. That is, electricity would cost seven times more than now, and CO2 abatement cost would exceed current carbon prices by 13 times the starting price for the Australian carbon tax and 30 times the European carbon price (at time of writing).

The electricity supply would be unreliable.

Updating the wind and RE report from the time when wind was delivering 2% of the demand in SA and 3% across SE Australia, today the wind picked up and this evening it reached 70% of capacity in SA and 47% across the NEM. That was 1.5GW in SA and 3.4GW for the NEM. Getting excited about this completely misses the point that it is a pathetically small contribution to the total demand. And even when more windmills are installed the fatal flaw is the choke point phenomenon that can drive the yield to zero on some occasions. And how often do we want the grid to go black?

It is easy to build up the supply of unreliable energy and we can (sort of)live with it, just as long as we have enough conventional power available to provide 100% of demand if necessary. And it will be necessary whenever the unreliables hit the choke points. The real crunch comes when there is any less conventional power than we have at present – for example if Liddell closes on schedule in three years time.