“Every one of us could be devastated by it”

Posted on 6:40 pm, April 4, 2020 by currencylad

That time the Federal government’s experts told grannys and five year-olds to always use condoms. Orlwiz.

Now the same “experts” are telling politicians that lone paddle-boarders will cause ventilator queues.

8 Responses to “Every one of us could be devastated by it”

  1. NoFixedAddress
    #3392930, posted on April 4, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    They also stopped gun purchases because the US had record March gun sales and G-d forbid that you go fishing or playing golf on your own.

  3. notafan
    #3392942, posted on April 4, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    Yes a lot of the restrictions are downright silly.

    I see the local homeless guy sitting near the station ( I know someone local is keeping an eye on him) what’s he supposed to do?

    Spend 24/7 in his tent?

  4. Suburban Boy
    #3392950, posted on April 4, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    Phillip Adams’ finest hour.

    It must be wonderful to be paid big bucks to lie to the public.

  5. Tom Appleton
    #3392995, posted on April 4, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    The problem seems to be that ‘crowds’ are comprised of ‘individuals’. It’s easiest to prevent a crowd forming if you prevent individuals from arriving at a location. /sarc

  6. John Bayley
    #3393015, posted on April 4, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    It must be wonderful to be paid big bucks to lie to the public.

    But that’s the whole point of having the Ministry of Truth…!

  7. John Bayley
    #3393018, posted on April 4, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    I see the local homeless guy sitting near the station…

    You must be seeing things that are not there.
    I distinctly remember that Bob Hawke eliminated poverty in 1990.

  8. Perplexed of Brisbane
    #3393032, posted on April 4, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    Perhaps we can use the same criteria that allow the African non-gangs to be in the same place at the same time?

