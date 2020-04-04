Henry Kissinger on the liberal world order

Third, safeguard the principles of the liberal world order. The founding legend of modern government is a walled city protected by powerful rulers, sometimes despotic, other times benevolent, yet always strong enough to protect the people from an external enemy. Enlightenment thinkers reframed this concept, arguing that the purpose of the legitimate state is to provide for the fundamental needs of the people: security, order, economic well-being, and justice. Individuals cannot secure these things on their own. The pandemic has prompted an anachronism, a revival of the walled city in an age when prosperity depends on global trade and movement of people.
The world’s democracies need to defend and sustain their Enlightenment values. A global retreat from balancing power with legitimacy will cause the social contract to disintegrate both domestically and internationally. Yet this millennial issue of legitimacy and power cannot be settled simultaneously with the effort to overcome the Covid-19 plague. Restraint is necessary on all sides—in both domestic politics and international diplomacy. Priorities must be established.
Well they did in 1775 thru 1783 mate. If enough individuals get together the second amendment makes sure it stays that way.
Collectivists have gotta collectivise.
So what’s he suggesting? Is this just another open borders loon desperately trying to rationalise the utter, proven failure of their dogma?
The world’s democracies need to defend and sustain their Enlightenment values.
Well they won’t achieve that by admitting millions of immigrants from low trust societies.
French or British Enlightenment?
Also you can thank the Chinese for making the greatest modern contribution to globalism.
I made the decision 30 years ago to never live in an Australian city ever again. Visit my old pals from time to time in Sydney but not even go into them apart from that.
Where I grew up was ultra working class. My best mate’s (still) dad bought a vacant block in 1946 after he’d come back fromWWII. This from a dept of the Army disposal auction in Lilyfield (inner west not far from ABC HQ, for non Sydney savvy), which is now a totally 100% infested-with-F’wit-millionaire- greens- voters shytehole. Further away, where I often played footy (my team based at Leichhardt Oval) it’s nought but third-world savages having punchups over dunny paper.
Yeap. You now get the worst of all worlds in old Sydney Town, thanks to leftist globalist institution-creep. Fuckemall!
That’s just saying the exact same thing.
What enlightenment thinkers did was discover the concept of “individual rights” and realized that for people to live among each other prosperously, the function of government should be to protect individual rights. This was a revolutionary departure from all previous political systems and why we’ve advanced so much in so short a time.
These are the basic principles that we need. An ethics that upholds mans purpose to pursue his self interest and a politics that supports mans individual right to do so.