The Beer Whisperer: The Madness of the Precautionary Principle

In the unprecedented trampling of rights characterised by the response to the global pandemic of COVID-19, the common justification is that it will save lives, as though no measure is too great to save even one life.

This has echoes of the Precautionary Principle, which has pushed aside ubiquitous risk management principles in such areas as climate change, invariably to justify unlimited spending which risk management principles would otherwise limit. In other words, it’s a principle which can be used to justify any measure. And here we are.

One fundamental difference between the competing principles is the concept of marginal benefit, which, simply put, is the point where the benefits of an action no longer outweighs the cost. Our new “rules” from the newly formed National Cabinet, of which no legal or constitutional standing exists, has far surpassed the point of marginal benefit.

A person fishing off the coast alone in a small boat is in breach of the rules, as is a person playing golf alone, or a person sunbathing on a rock in the outback, yet in none of these examples can any measurable likelihood of spreading it or catching the disease be identified. These situations would fail any risk management approach, but not the Precautionary principle. Any risk, that is, any potential risk that can not be confidently identified as absolute zero, is a risk not worth taking, but that is not how we live our lives, because we understand that everything involves risk. Driving a car, catching public transport, having a job, not having a job, leaving your house or indeed staying in it involves some level of risk.

Also central to risk management is the concept of mitigation; the potential actions that can reduce, transfer or eliminate identified risks. In the case of COVID-19, many mitigation measures have been identified, and implemented. Such mitigations implemented are travel bans (belatedly), banning large crowds (belatedly), temperature screenings, washing hands, social distancing, pandemic announcements (belatedly, again), face masks (very belatedly), and fit-for-purpose hospitals (you guessed it). All of these easily demonstrate a benefit greater than worst-case scenario costs, yet after being bystanders for weeks, leaders across the globe then overreacted far beyond the demonstrable benefits. At least benefits to us.

No good reason has been given for the broad banning of leaving one’s house beyond the mitigating measures described, yet this is all justified by the Precautionary Principle. The measured, rational, dispassionate, quantifiable risk management principles have been tossed aside like last week’s leftovers, despite its ubiquitous use in finance, enterprises, security, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, project management, natural disaster management, information technology and energy.

The public is in fear of a virus that has no vaccine, and has reminded us all of our mortality, and in doing so popped the bubble that is the illusion that we, in the modern age, all get to live to old age. This has made us vulnerable to the excessive tendencies of authority, just when we need the proven, successful, measured and dispassionate approaches to such risks more than ever.

Understand that such reasoning as has been used by leaders to implement current violations of liberty, means that many others can also follow. We do not prevent all murder, rape or other gross violations of personal liberty, as the cost to society is too great. It would require the permanent, physical separation of all people, onerous in the extreme, greatly punishing everyone for the sins of the very few. Rather, we accept such risks so that we can live our lives as we see fit, determining our own acceptable levels of risk, and only turning to government when the risks themselves are unavoidable or unreasonably burdensome.

In the case of COVID-19, effective mitigations such as social distancing, face masks, sanitisation facilities, and banning of large crowds is mostly, if not completely, sufficient. Such rules determine whether business or practices can continue or require the implementation of measures to meet compliance. Arbitrarily requiring people to meet certain conditions beyond those are onerous, and are an affront to everyone’s liberty, INCLUDING those that will die from this disease. Such people are being denied not simply their own liberty, but access to loved ones in their final months of life. People will always die, and every year, many people do. They are real victims of these rules spuriously implemented without their consent.

The Precautionary principle has saved, or will save, few, if any lives, and has vastly destroyed the quality of life for everyone, and greatly more so for those that have had their employment arbitrarily terminated and their homes put greatly at risk, not to mention marriages, relationships and the social contact that characterises human needs. It’s time for the Precautionary Principle to be put into the dustbin of history, except as a precautionary tale to future generations.