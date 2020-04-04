Why are we not doing the same, and cutting salaries as well?

Posted on 9:07 pm, April 4, 2020 by Steve Kates

Now they are starting to get serious.

START CUTTING DOWN ALL NON-ESSENTIAL GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES/SERVICES. WE CAN NO LONGER AFFORD THEM, AFTER HITTING OUR ECONOMY WITH A HAMMER AND DANCING WITH LUNACY:  COVID-19: massive unemployment, except in government.

This will never come to an end unless these useless drones are feeling some pressure themselves.

From Instapundit.

2 Responses to Why are we not doing the same, and cutting salaries as well?

  1. Vagabond
    #3393208, posted on April 4, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    The first on the block has got to be all the federal and state human rights commissions followed by the various anti-discrimination parasites

  2. Robber Baron
    #3393224, posted on April 4, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    It’s time to decimate the public sector.

