Can we do it in a canter?

We are famously going to meet our Paris commitments in a canter and perhaps we can do the same with the debts that we are racking up at present. We just need to cancel the contracts for the French submarines and Snowy2.0.

I don’t know how much has been sunk in the Snowy so far but we can cut our losses by getting out sooner rather than later. It is amusing in a black kind of way to speculate about the speeches that will be delivered when Snowy2.0 completes, on the worst case scenario that it proceeds.

Consider the timing. PM Turnbull announced in 2017 that it would complete in four years (that means next year) at a cost of 2Bill. Later it became 2025 at a cost in the order of 4 to 5Bill. In April last year an eight year contract for 5.1Bill was let for partial construction. Extras include a couple of billion each for transmission lines to Sydney and Melbourne. Nobody expects it to come in under 10 or 12 Billion and that is optimistic in view of the worldwide experience with mega projects.

Given we will have several Federal elections in the meantime, who is going to be caught holding the parcel/hand grenade when the ribbon has to be cut and ceremonial speeches delivered? I just want to live long enough to find out!

For all that, the savings from canning Snowy2.0 are small change compared with the submarine contract.

People who are bored with the shutdown might amuse themselves and others by composing short statements that various PMs or other notable public speakers might have delivered on the opening of the Snowy White Elephant.

Like “Someone had a dream.”