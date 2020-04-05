My restrictions are bigger than your re-dick-ions, er, restrictions

Posted on 1:38 pm, April 5, 2020 by currencylad

A combination of insecurity and the safety of numbers (for leaders) is driving shutdown hysterics   

John Keiger in US Spectator: France’s downward spiral of coronavirus repression.

But the governing class is uncomfortable. They appear to have believed other states would follow their lead on rigid confinement. They are sensitive to the fact that only six out of some 30 European states (France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria) are enforcing confinement so strictly, and they clearly would have liked one of the larger democracies to join the club. This is why President Macron pressured Boris Johnson the day before yesterday to apply tougher confinement rules, and threatened to close the border with Britain if he failed to do so.

 
One group, however, is exempt from any police harassment, fines or criticism: Muslims.

There is also simmering panic because the French government is increasingly aware that in parts of France confinement is being deliberately flouted as a gesture of protest against the French state. This is the case, for example, in the northern banlieues of Paris. They have long been taboo, swept under the carpet by politicians and media alike. Applying the curfews and confinement with the same stringency as elsewhere has the potential to spark serious rioting, violent clashes with the police and the stigma of French race riots. On March 20 the French government’s official spokesman floundered when attempting to explain why French police were having difficulty enforcing confinement in these areas. France’s interior minister studiously avoids the issue on Twitter.

 
Ironic that the demographic usually seen as cursedly hostile to French liberté is now the only one upholding it.

3 Responses to My restrictions are bigger than your re-dick-ions, er, restrictions

  1. Dylan
    #3394279, posted on April 5, 2020 at 2:17 pm

    Lockdown here in France doesn’t stop the terror:

    A man wielding a knife attacked residents of a French town while they ventured out to shop amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown Saturday, killing two people and wounding five others in an act that led authorities to open a terrorism inquiry.

    France’s counter-terrorism prosecutor’s office said the assailant was arrested near the scene of the attack in the town of Romans-sur-Isere, south of Lyon, as he was kneeling on the sidewalk praying in Arabic…

    During a subsequent search of his home, authorities found handwritten documents that included arguments about religion and a complaint about living in a “country of unbelievers,” officials said. The prosecutor’s office did not confirm reports that the man shouted “Allahu akbar” (God is great) as he stabbed and slashed people…

    Analysts say some extremist groups see the upheaval from the virus pandemic as an opportunity to win over more supporters.

  2. mem
    #3394295, posted on April 5, 2020 at 2:26 pm

    Today is the end of week one. Pre-confinement feels like months ago. What will become of France if she is to endure another month of this? As I check the COVID-19 statistics, it is impossible not to notice those of the World Health Organization for the winter of 2018-19 when French deaths from seasonal flu reached 8,100. I was in France then too, but don’t seem to recall the panic.

    Indeed. What is needed is perspective. A quality lost to the me too generation.

  3. notafan
    #3394306, posted on April 5, 2020 at 2:42 pm

    I guess the proof of the pudding will be in the eating.

    M uslim are don’t care fatalists anyhow.

