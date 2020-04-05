Peter O’Brien: Some random thoughts on the ‘THE CRISIS’

On Wednesday night, Peta Credlin, on her Sky News show, said words to the effect that we cannot ease up on current restrictions because we must be ready for ‘the surge expected in three week’s time, around the time of ANZAC Day’. The words in quotation marks are almost verbatim.

I was intrigued by this ‘expected surge’, because this was the first time I had heard of it. So I did a Google search and the closest thing I could come up with was an opinion piece by Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Paul Kelly on the Dept of Health website.

The first thing that struck me was the description of this as an opinion piece. This is the Deputy Chief Medical Officer. I would have thought that his remit includes giving advice, in the form of a medical or epidemiological opinion, to government but certainly not giving opinions directly to the general public.

But getting back to the surge, it is true he does say:

We are well advanced in our planning with the states and territories to deal with an expected surge in demand for the treatment of coronavirus cases – with the number of intensive care unit beds to more than double to meet this demand, if required.

So, there is an expected surge although Dr Kelly does not give a timeframe. If this article is the source of Credlin’s claim not sure where she got her three weeks from. Right now, even officialdom is expressing cautious optimism that we might have flattened the curve i.e that the rate of infection is dropping. So what event do they envisage that could cause this trend to reverse? To cause them to ‘expect’ a surge? Dr Kelly doesn’t elaborate. Indeed he says:

Some people have asked why we haven’t imposed a blanket lockdown like other countries have done. The answer to this is that unlike countries such as Italy, Spain and Iran, and cities such as Wuhan in China, we have remained ahead of the curve,

and:

Despite the number of cases rising quite quickly in recent weeks, this is not the case in Australia. And we have reason to be confident we will keep ahead of the curve.

The statements above seem to be at odds with the idea of a surge. What might cause this surge? The only thing I can think of is the onset of winter. But that is considerably more than three weeks away.

I suspect that what Dr Kelly meant to say was an ‘expected increase’, not an ‘expected surge’. If I am correct, that would denote very sloppy writing on the part of the good Doctor. There is a world of difference between the two expressions. ‘Surge’ suggests a resumption of a higher rate of infection than we are currently experiencing and is likely to feed into the alarmist narrative and demands for more draconian measures.

Last night I discovered what the surge is. Credlin mentioned it again, so I did another search. It seems that we are expecting a surge in the demand for ICU beds in that timeframe. Well, my criticism stands. To talk about a surge without any clarification or context is alarmist. It suggests a surge in infections. If we have reached a levelling of the infection rate then it is logical that, at some point after that (the experts have apparently decided it’s three weeks), the cases that progress to the critical stage will peak – not surge. ‘Peak’ is a different and much more reassuring concept than ‘surge’.

Do you think we are now living in a police state? The Australian clearly does:

A military-style operation is being planned to helicopter doctors on to eight cruise ships stranded off the NSW coast to test more than 8000 people in a bid to end a standoff that police fear could overwhelm Sydney’s intensive care units. With the impasse between the owners of the cruise ships — who are refusing orders to leave Australian waters — and NSW police entering its third week, police plan to call on military support to land doctors on each vessel to independently test up to 8615 people, most of whom are believed to be crew members.

And from the Guardian:

The NSW police commissioner has said the state’s restrictions on outdoor movements and public gatherings would remain in force for at least 90 days, but that he was hopeful of being able to relax them beyond that date: 29 June.

It’s interesting that, now that he has been doling out the cash like a drunken sailor, Scott Morrison has found a level of approval from The Australian’s resident Statler and Waldorf. I’ve often thought that Peter Van Onselen is like a third rate composer – he has only one theme but countless vacuous variations on it. That by the way. Here is his journalist doppelganger, Niki Savva, in Thursday’s Australian:

A couple of weeks ago, Morrison was saying be careful what you wish for, when Daniel Andrews and Gladys Berejiklian were pushing for shutdowns. Confronted with a revolt which threatened his control of the national cabinet, he surrendered. Early indications are that stricter quarantining is working, with a lower infection rate.

A couple of weeks ago, on the 18th March to be precise, the National Cabinet, led by Morrison, agreed a set of restrictions viz primarily 500 people in the open and 100 inside. That seemed to be a workable regime, designed to contain the virus and, at the same time, protect the economy. And it is that regime that has delivered the ‘curve flattening’ that we are now seeing NOT the panicked, over the top restrictions that have since put the blow torch to our economy. So Morrison certainly gets the credit for that. He did not surrender – not at that stage anyway. It is too early to see any effect from these later restrictions.

And Savva is being less than honest when she says ‘A couple of weeks ago, Morrison was saying be careful what you wish for’. That statement was made on 24 March just over a week ago. That may not seem much but a week is an eternity in the Wuhan virus crisis.

And how about this:

After almost four years, Trump’s America is light years away from being great again, thanks to life now aping the worst science-fiction book or movie imaginable.

Do I detect a whiff of schadenfreude here? A suggestion that the Wuhan virus can’t be all bad if it helps rain on Trump’s parade.

Contrast the approach of researchers working on a vaccine or a treatment for the Wuhan virus with that of our governments managing the crisis. Researchers, rightly, stress the need for a calm, methodical approach that will eliminate, or at least minimize the possibility of unintended consequences. They recognize that the longer the process takes the more people will get infected and the more will die. We accept that unfortunate reality as a fact of life. Even in the case of chloroquine, which is a known and safe drug (I took it every week for three years in the early 60s), a proper testing is regime is being followed.

On the other hand, the government response to managing the crisis has been anything but methodical. It has been a shambles. Things started out OK on the 18th March when the first tranche of restrictions was introduced (essentially limiting groups to 500 outside and 100 inside and keeping kids at school). That was supposedly put in place on the ‘best medical advice’. But within days Premiers lost their nerve, broke ranks and commenced a rolling series of restrictions that continues to this day, well before we had any chance to determine if Phase 1 was effective and sufficient. Did the CMO expect the infection rate to start to fall on the 19th March?

The tragedy of this is that when this is all over and we try to analyse the response to find out what worked and what didn’t, we will not be able to sort the wheat from the chaff. The essence of scientific experimentation is to change only one variable at a time and this should have been the basis of our response, yes even at the risk of more infections. We already knew that the death rate was very low and so our governments could, and should, have allowed themselves a little more clinical detachment. This is particularly true since we knew that the vast majority of cases derived from returning travellers and those who came into immediate contact with them.

On Friday night, Andrew Bolt expressed cautious optimism that PM Scott Morrison might be starting to think about an exit strategy from the regime and one of his guests, Gideon Rozner from the IPA, noted that Morrison had said that the six months projection ‘was not guaranteed’. He seemed to believe that Morrison was signalling it could be shorter. I’m a supreme optimist by nature but that inference is beyond even me. No-one could doubt that, with those words, Morrison was warning people to prepare for longer.

But in any case, and with due respect, I think Andrew Bolt is assuming too much. The fact is that, to some extent, Niki Savva is correct. Morrison is no longer the Commander-in-Chief. He is just the Paymaster. Even as this interview went to air, Victorian Premier was reported in The Australian:

Mr Andrews said he believed stage four restrictions would be introduced but did not detail what that would entail. “I think there will be a stage four, when I’m in a position and when I need to make those announcements I will,” he said. “I’ve tried to be very upfront about these different stages and the journey that we’re on,” he said. “If I’m planning for it then Victorians have a right to know and I am looking at a number of different steps and further measures that I believe will save lives. “That’s the fundamental responsibility and obligation that I have. That’s not for today.”

It may not be for today but you can take it to the bank that it will be only days away. And where Victoria goes, the others will follow.