States can violate your constitutional rights

Press Conference on March 18, 2020:
JOURNALIST: Could we get a bit of clarity for religious groups, churches, synagogues, mosques, on how these rules pertain to them? And also, what’s your view of the footy, should it go ahead with empty stadiums, both the AFL and NRL?
PRIME MINISTER: Well, first of all, the rule is quite clear. Internal gatherings of no more than a hundred people. And so churches, mosques, synagogues, or others, should comply with that. Before the end of this week, we’ll be considering further the rules that are established amongst smaller gatherings. There are very practical issues that we have to work through there, and the states are working on that right now.
Since that time the rules have become stricter – attending a religious service is now de facto illegal.
s 116 of the Australian Constitution (emphasis added):
The Commonwealth shall not make any law for establishing any religion, or for imposing any religious observance, or for prohibiting the free exercise of any religion, and no religious test shall be required as a qualification for any office or public trust under the Commonwealth.
So what’s going on here? Two things. First the High Court has been extremely loathe to enforce s116 – except when it came to John Howard’s school chaplain funding. Second, the states are actually running the lock-down under state public health legislation. Scott Morrison is just the person fronting the public.
Coming soon to a Kommissary near you from Bernie Sanders’ Peoples Republic of Vermont
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/vermont-bans-big-box-retailers-person-sales-clothing-books-movies-music-gardening-seeds-slow-coronavirus/
Sinclair – 18 March 2020 NOT 18 May 2020
[Fixed. Thanks. Sinc]
Very good point Sinclair! “The Commonwealth shall not make any law for establishing any religion, or for imposing any religious observance, or for prohibiting the free exercise of any religion”
Similarly the Bible tells us to “forsake not the gathering of ourselves together” for worship. But God also bestowed us with intelligence and we are told “Everyone must submit himself to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God. Consequently, he who rebels against the authority is rebelling against what God has instituted, and those who do so will bring judgment on themselves.” This means the principle of Government is inspired by God – not an endorsement of all their actions but that God does not support anarchy and chaos.
So problems arise when religious doctrines run counter to civil law. The most glaringly obvious is in (the slam religion which cannot be named her) where admission to Paradise can only be secured by engaging in the killing non-adherents – a clearly illegal activity. One wonders if the framers of the constitution had considered the integration into Australia of a group with such a violent and destructive doctrine at core.
I’m about to zoom in to a church group. Virtual sermons. The Anglican Minister is J**wish and very handsome.
Sorry Ellie. No such thing as a Jewish-Christian. Despite obvious historical links and plagiarism the two religions are profoundly different.
His mother is J**wish. He’s a Christian. Jesus was a J**w.
This question was also covered in detail in this recent article by Paula Bolyard “Should Churches Violate Shutdown Orders? The Answer Is More Complicated Than You Might Imagine.”
Very good! I have some misgivings about using an unsecured CCP software platform for Christian meetings…. no anonymity and easy to hack your device, but on the other hand we don’t fear them and listening in will do them good right?
Gee whizz.
You can say J**w without using asterisks.
ChrisM – That’s a very nice explanation of why Christians should obey the government. Probably inserted after Christianity became the official state religion.* But I don’t really care if Christians do or don’t obey the government. Not going to Church/Mosque/Synagogue is not an imposition on me. I do care, however, that the government doesn’t obey the law of the land – in this instance the Constitution.
*Mind you a bit of an anomaly wit all those saints and martyrs who didn’t obey the government.
I am a god … well, at least, a Doomlord.
I am a god
Do people bow down before you?