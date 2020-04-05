States can violate your constitutional rights

Press Conference on March 18, 2020:

JOURNALIST: Could we get a bit of clarity for religious groups, churches, synagogues, mosques, on how these rules pertain to them? And also, what’s your view of the footy, should it go ahead with empty stadiums, both the AFL and NRL? PRIME MINISTER: Well, first of all, the rule is quite clear. Internal gatherings of no more than a hundred people. And so churches, mosques, synagogues, or others, should comply with that. Before the end of this week, we’ll be considering further the rules that are established amongst smaller gatherings. There are very practical issues that we have to work through there, and the states are working on that right now.

Since that time the rules have become stricter – attending a religious service is now de facto illegal.

s 116 of the Australian Constitution (emphasis added):

The Commonwealth shall not make any law for establishing any religion, or for imposing any religious observance, or for prohibiting the free exercise of any religion, and no religious test shall be required as a qualification for any office or public trust under the Commonwealth.

So what’s going on here? Two things. First the High Court has been extremely loathe to enforce s116 – except when it came to John Howard’s school chaplain funding. Second, the states are actually running the lock-down under state public health legislation. Scott Morrison is just the person fronting the public.