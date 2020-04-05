Sunday Forum: April 5, 2020

Posted on 12:00 pm, April 5, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

42 Responses to Sunday Forum: April 5, 2020

  4. Mak Siccar
    #3393935, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:04 am

    Curses! Beaten by a lurker!

  6. Ellie
    #3393937, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:05 am

    It’s just you and me, Mak.

  7. Infidel Tiger
    #3393942, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:06 am

    China, cruise ships and high density living are the greatest threats to humanity.

    We need to end all of them.

  8. Ellie
    #3393943, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:07 am

    Helicopters hovering over the eastern suburbs of Sydney.

  10. Ellie
    #3393947, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:07 am

    It’s the end of the world!

  11. Mak Siccar
    #3393951, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:08 am

    To good to leave on an old thread.

    In Italy the death rate directly attributable solely to the coronavirus is 0.014% and in New York City 0.03%.

    Read more: https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/04/the_time_has_come_for_some_answers_about_the_coronavirus_pandemic.html#ixzz6IhDTQrHC

  12. Infidel Tiger
    #3393957, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:09 am

    Most of the shops, cafes, restaurants, bars, hairdressers, beauty shops that have closed are never coming back.

    I don’t think many people realise just how deep a depression we are now in.

    The greatest overreaction in human history is going to have consequences for decades if not centuries.

  13. [email protected]
    #3393958, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:10 am

    A kebab – that’s racial discrimination. He should have eaten a meat pie, pastie or a chiko roll.

  14. Black Ball
    #3393965, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:13 am

    Save some tart Ellie. Most appreciated 👍
    Small mercies, The Sunday Footy Show is on. Barrett on suggesting that the season might resume in June. Should never have stopped. Haven’t seen any AFL figures, except for some Collingwood nobody who doesn’t play exhibit any symptoms.

  15. Arky
    #3393968, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:14 am

    Most of the shops, cafes, restaurants, bars, hairdressers, beauty shops that have closed are never coming back.

    ..
    You could happily live your entire life with no ill effects without stepping foot in any of these.
    So what’s your point?
    People lose businesses all the time.
    70% of businesses fail in the first year.
    The only people who never fail are those who haven’t tried anything worthwhile.
    The best time to start a new business is at the beginning of a new cycle.
    We are coming to the beginning of a new, well overdue cycle.
    Cheer the fuck up.

  16. notafan
    #3393969, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:14 am

    Yes yes

    People with underlying conditions are more likely to die.

    Healthy people without pre-existing conditions not so much.

    Hardly news at eleven.

  17. tombell
    #3393970, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:15 am

    God help us when the cry of “Bring out your dead” is actually heard. Do corpses need to keep their distance?

  18. P
    #3393971, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:15 am

    P #3393691, posted on April 5, 2020 at 9:41 am
    The Donkey

    Thanks, P. That took me back to my childhood.

    Cheers, Delta.

    GK Chesterton, a Catholic, explored theological and existential truths through fiction and poetry. For him, theology and imagination were intimately connected. As he wrote in Orthodoxy: ‘I had always felt life first as a story: and if there is a story there is a story-teller.’ His writing would later inspire the atheist CS Lewis to convert.

    The story in this case grasps the easily forgotten absurdity of Palm Sunday: a prophesied King of Israel entered Jerusalem not on a throne or with an army at his side, but on a donkey. This animal, easily cast aside, has hosted majesty like no other creature has. The reverence this animal has for its Messianic rider challenges the audience: they’re encouraged to recover the immense wonder in the familiar biblical scene.

    There’s a wider point not just about Easter but human life: we’re invited to see in the lowly and unimpressive glimpses of glory and supreme dignity. All humanity is graced to be made in the image of God, and like Balaam’s Ass in the Old Testament, its often through rejected, unexpected outsiders that God chooses to speak his wisdom.

    In a society still so susceptible to surface-level judgements, confusing image and integrity, it’s a timely warning from Chesterton. It’s God – not human judgments – who gives creatures their glorious dignity.

    Link

  19. incoherent rambler
    #3393975, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:17 am

    reminder from the old thread

    “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” – Benjamin Franklin

  20. Knuckle Dragger
    #3393977, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:18 am

    From JC, at the tail of the OOT:

    ‘This means the lock down is costing an 100s of millions of euros per life with no statistical life expectancy’

    Harsh yet true.

    Actually, it’s not even harsh. And as true in Eurotrashland as it is here.

    These appalling substitutes for leaders are so mortified at the prospect of making a decision that will adversely affect a demographic of people – who, I might add, and according to the commentary on this site at least, support being isolated so the country can get on with it – whose rellos will undoubtedly put a photo of them on SnapChat with ‘PM the killer’ or somesuch on it when they die. Not of coronavirus, but of its complications.

    And complications which beat every other complication which affects the elderly and/or frail, but only by a short head.

    A nation’s entire leadership in mortal terror of a bunch of 20 something journos who don’t wear socks, and whose entire employment is based on the premise of creating drama. Fucking embarrassing.

  21. Black Ball
    #3393978, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:20 am

    Notafan, you agree with struth then that this is hardly worth shutting down the economy? That this is a media beatup?

  23. Infidel Tiger
    #3393980, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:20 am

    Shut up Arky.

    You are a youtuber and an “influencer”. Those are the fake jobs that need to go.

  24. mh
    #3393981, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:22 am

    JC, from last thread,

    If you think of COVID-19 as influenza (and a flu with no vaccine) you wouldn’t see the benefit of letting it rip right through the community hoping for ‘herd immunity’.

  25. Black Ball
    #3393982, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:22 am

    Knuckle Dragger, has there been evidence that this virus has surfaced in the Aboriginal communities in the Top End?

  26. Steve trickler
    #3393984, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:23 am

    No harm in knowing about it.

  27. Knuckle Dragger
    #3393985, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:23 am

    ‘A 21-year-old woman has been arrested following the death of a woman in Wodonga on Saturday night.
    Emergency services were called to an address on Peeler St just after 8.30pm, where they found the body of a 43-year-old Wodonga woman.

    ‘A second Wodonga woman has been taken into custody and is assisting police with their inquiries.’ (Hun)

    A reminder – men are responsible for all domestic violence.

  28. mh
    #3393987, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:25 am

    Shut up Arky.

    You are a youtuber and an “influencer”. Those are the fake jobs that need to go.

    I don’t even think Arky would pretend he has a ‘job’ doing that stuff.

  29. Arky
    #3393989, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:25 am

    Shut up Arky.

    You are a youtuber and an “influencer”. Those are the fake jobs that need to go.

    ..
    And you are one of JC’s second rate socks.
    He’s much more convincing when he is ghost writing Monty.
    I mean, come on JC, what’s the point of this one?
    I guess if you can come up with a character that gets EVERY prediction wrong, maybe there’s profit in then investing in the opposite?

  30. JC
    #3393990, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:26 am

    mh

    If you think of COVID-19 as influenza (and a flu with no vaccine) you wouldn’t see the benefit of letting it rip right through the community hoping for ‘herd immunity’.

    I never said we let it rip through the country. I’ve said you protect the two vulnerable groups. The old and the fatties. So, if you’re old and or weigh as much as a cruise liner, you don’t go to work or mingle with people.

  31. JC
    #3393993, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:28 am

    Arky

    Stupid Artie would be the last one I’d choose as a sock. Give me a little credit. Also, the last thing I’d admit to is living in WA.

  32. cohenite
    #3393998, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:32 am

    Unexplained means stuff you would never be able to understand. It would be like trying to explain what a bank balance is to my pet dog.

    I’m sure you talk to your dog about many things head prefect. But we know you think the chunk virus came naturally from a bat. How did your dog react to that news.

  33. johanna
    #3394000, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:32 am

    Interesting to see how many people here cared about Bill Withers being brown bread. I mean, this is a supposedly hate site. But Bill was a black bloke, by all accounts a decent person. A very gifted singer and songwriter.

    I’m still looking for those ‘racist right wingers.’

  34. mh
    #3394001, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:33 am

    Seeing as Queen Elizabeth is our Queen also, will her speech tonight be shown on Australian free to air?

    I realise the address is to the British people – who lost over 700 just yesterday -, but I believe we should be able to watch it live, too.

    It’s part of history too.

  35. Keith Forwheels
    #3394002, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:34 am

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3393778, posted on April 5, 2020 at 10:32 am

    The British Army used the 7.62 Bren, but I don’t think Australia did.

    They did – the L4 7.62 was on issue in the early 1970’s.

    And still being lugged around by ARes as late as the early 1990’s, along with sound ranging gear…. lol… 🤣

  36. JC
    #3394003, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:34 am

    But we know you think the chunk virus came naturally from a bat. How did your dog react to that news.

    He’s right next to me and I asked him..

    ” there’s an idiot on a blog who wants to know if you think the china virus came from a bat”

    He ignored the question as he knows it’s from you, cronkite. Smart dog.

  37. Peter the old fossil
    #3394005, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:36 am

    That this is a media beatup?

    Black Ball, it wasn’t the media who just threw over a million Australians out of work, with another two million plus to follow by the end of May. It wasn’t the media that introduced “social distancing”, and is now dictating how many people can attend a wedding, or a funeral, or even visit you in your own home.

    It isn’t the media that has armed police evicting people from the beach, banned fishing, and has police patrols accompanied by soldiers conducting house to house “inspections”. It isn’t the media that has closed restaurants, hotels, motels and taverns, and it isn’t the media that has sealed our borders.

  38. JC
    #3394006, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:37 am

    Just out of the blue. No context. This is the entire tweet.

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    ·
    8h
    [email protected] is Fake News. They will take a good story and make it as bad as is humanly possible. They are a JOKE!

    He’s so lovable.

  39. Knuckle Dragger
    #3394007, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:38 am

    BB,

    None whatsoever, whether in the saltwater people or the desert people in the centre and south.

    The indigs in the communities are doing what they’ve always done – gather in groups, because socially and like everybody else that’s what they’re designed to do. They are of course terrified of C19, because every remote clinic nurse has told them about ‘that Corona’, but most of them believe it to be an evil spirit brought by whitey.

    And they’d be right, because there’s been no community transmission AT ALL anywhere in the NT, whitey or indig – it’s all been brought in to somewhere else.

    The Alice Springs jacks noticed the standard 150-strong Charles Creek contretemps last week, and when they tried to disperse them (on the orders of a fat Assistant Commissioner chick recently arrived from VicPol – apparently) got pelted with bottles and various camp detritus. And rightly so. And there are no more reports of anything like that, because it won’t be reported in future.

    The fullblood people will do what they do, C19 or not. And they’re supposedly bang into the highest risk group going around, most of them having multiple comorbidities like pulmonary problems, the diabeetus and liver/kidney failure.

    Like everywhere else, it’s a fair assessment that quite a few actually have the thing but are either asymptomatic, or the herds of other ailments currently in their systems tortured the C19 to death as soon as it got a look in.

    The indig funerals, sorry business and ceremony will continue unmolested by the local jacks – who in large part have the common sense to realise that if it’s death tolls they want, the best way to get them is to put whitey, barely mobile midget cop chicks in the middle of thousands of years of doing indig stuff.

  40. bespoke
    #3394008, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:39 am

    It isn’t the media

    No it’s whose unnamed generals in Antarctica!!!!!!!!!

  41. Zatara
    #3394009, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:40 am

    A little nawlins/tejas music by two legends

  42. 1735099
    #3394010, posted on April 5, 2020 at 11:42 am

    On the subject of “denigrating the Americans” –
    Sunk: How Sweden Sent America’s USS Ronald Reagan to the Bottom of the Sea
    (In a simulation.)

    There’s also a video.
    The Swedes manufacture brilliant kit -the Saab JAS 39 Gripen is a good example.
    It has a delta wing and canard configuration with relaxed stability design and fly-by-wire flight controls.
    It is being offered as a replacement to the Royal Canadian Air Force’s existing CF-18 Hornet fighter jet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.