Weeds shall never surrender

Posted on 5:55 pm, April 5, 2020 by currencylad

Avoid DIY and gardening during coronavirus lockdown, urge doctors.

6 Responses to Weeds shall never surrender

  2. Herodotus
    #3394647, posted on April 5, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    Power tool injuries? We are being governed by powerful tools, and misinformed via the MSM by tools of another calibre altogether.

  3. Rohan
    #3394663, posted on April 5, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    UK doctors don’t want you to have a neatly trimmed bush?

  4. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3394674, posted on April 5, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    Sounds like a headline from a satire site.

  5. David Brewer
    #3394702, posted on April 5, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    “With so many people at home, plastic surgeons are particularly worried about the potential for an increase in traumatic injuries from activities such as DIY, gardening, cooking and hot water – if everyone can take extra care, it would be hugely appreciated.”

    FMD. First, how many plastic surgeons would otherwise be handling coronavirus cases? Second, is demand on the surgeons’ services really likely to increase, given that all pubs and bars are closed, the roads are empty, no competitive sport is being played, and virtually all construction and manufacturing industry is shut down?

    And nagging us to be careful while cooking or using hot water? Christ on a crutch!

  6. Narwhal Tusk
    #3394736, posted on April 5, 2020 at 7:17 pm

    Just you keep your hands off my “tomatoes”

